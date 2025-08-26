Metal Gear Solid Delta walkthrough: How to complete Cobra Unit (Part 3)

The Cobra Unit in Metal Gear Solid Delta is a massive section that will start from the protagonist’s encounter with Ocelot. The section ends with the final fight against three members of the Cobra Unit. This guide can help fans get through the entire adventure and defeat all the bosses that challenge the protagonist in this section.

This article will highlight the entire section of Metal Gear Solid Delta after Snake's fight with Ocelot till the clearing of Sokrovenno South.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Cobra Unit (Part 3) in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Walkthrough

Here is a quick overview of the Cobra Unit (Part 3) walkthrough for Metal Gear Solid Delta:

How to get out of Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch

After the battle with Ocelot is over, you will find yourself in a deep and dark cave system. This area will require you to utilize the map of the thermal vision goggles to navigate. You can pick up some resources from this area for food reserves.

Walk through the caves and find the tunnel where you can crawl through to find some supplies. Continue crawling through tunnels into a cave with waterfalls. You can find a Torch, a battery, and some more ammo at this location. There are more pathways along the wall of the waterfall to find additional supplies. You can then exit the location through a tunnel while moving toward the objective marker.

How to defeat The Pain boss (Chyornaya Peschera Cave)

The Pain Cobra boss (Image via KONAMI)

After you exit the Cave Branch, a short cutscene will transition you to the Chyornaya Peschera Cave. The tunnel follows a simple route, so you can use the Torch to get through the area and reach a well-lit underground cave with water around it. Once you reach the entrance to this main area, a cutscene is triggered, showcasing massive numbers of Hornets and introducing the boss of this stage, The Pain.

The fight against this enemy is quite straightforward, as you need to jump into the water and take cover behind the rock. Occasionally, you need to dive underwater as well to avoid the Hornet attacks. During these gaps, you should use your guns to shoot The Pain and chip away at his health. Repeat this process while avoiding as much incoming damage as possible to defeat The Pain.

After the boss disappears, a group of Hornets will vanish from the cave and open a path for you to go through. Navigate to this point to trigger another transition to enter the next stage of the section.

How to escape from Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance

You will find yourself in another dark tunnel with a singular path. Follow the objective marker on the compass to navigate, and you will find yourself in a dimly lit area to trigger a cutscene. Collect as many resources as you can find and head over to the exit location. It is important to note that there are explosive mines at this location, so you should use a Mine Detector.

Following the marker, you will be able to drop down from the cave into shallow water. You can then simply walk out of the area from below the stones.

How to get through Ponizovje South in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Mangrove area outside the Caves leads to a small Canyon (Image via KONAMI)

The Ponizovje South is a mangrove location with several guards around the place. Stealth is crucial for this section of the game as you need to avoid being spotted by the guards. Swimming underwater may not be an option throughout the entire route, so you should make sure to avoid walking into the lights of the guards.

After the mangrove area, you will enter a shallow canyon. The path will diverge into two, and you will need to take the one toward the West instead of continuing straight.

Gearing up in Ponizovje West

Once you climb out of the water in Ponizovje South, you will be transitioned to the Ponizovje West area. This location will also have some guards, so be sure to utilize stealth as far as possible. Swim underwater toward the docks and take out the guards with your weapon. This will make it easier for you to loot supplies from this location.

Be sure to explore the area, as you can find a Suppressor, the Dragunov Sniper Rifle, some ammo, and grenades here. Once you are done, you can head back to the route you came from and take the North path from Ponizovje South.

How to navigate Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior

Volgin tortures Tanya outside the Warehouse (Image via KONAMI)

The cutscene will showcase Snake spotting Volgin and Sokolov outside the Warehouse. Ocelot also makes a brief appearance alongside The Boss, who informs Volgin about the demise of The Pain.

You can choose to use the sniper rifle after the cutscene ends to take out The End, who is in a wheelchair. This will help you skip the boss fight and will result in a loss of rewards that you could collect later in the mission. However, this is a risky task as the alert level will reach full and land you in a difficult skirmish.

If you choose not to engage with and eliminate The End here, you can simply take out the guards outside, causing The End to retreat inside the warehouse. Once the area is clear, you can go toward the small tunnel that leads into the warehouse

How to clear Ponizovje Warehouse in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Warehouse contains some guards that can be easily eliminated (Image via KONAMI)

This location is a great place to gather more supplies. Take down the guards present on the ground floor and explore the warehouse for healing items and other gadgets. A guard will be present on the top floor and will likely spot you if you initiate a gunfight inside the warehouse.

Eliminate all the threats and then exit the warehouse after treating any necessary injuries.

How to get through Graniny Gorki South

Once you exit through the double doors inside the warehouse, you will be met by a heavily-trapped region. It is best to use the thermal goggles in this region to avoid the traps. Weave through all the obstacles and escape the forest area. Simply follow the objective marker on the compass to climb your way out and enter the next stage.

Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior (Outside Walls)

After the forest, you will reach the outer walls of the Graniny Gorki Lab. The fence will be electrified, and a few guards will be patrolling the area. A part of the fence will be broken on the west side, allowing Snake to crawl through. Once inside, you will be transitioned to the inner wall stage.

Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior (Inside Walls)

The inside walls are risky and will pit you against some more guards. Use your stealth skill and take cover from the trucks on the East to avoid detection. You can crawl through this area and then enter through the door with the number “10” marked on the wall.

How to cross Graniny Gorki Lab 1F in Metal Gear Solid Delta

This is a relatively simple area that you can get through without raising much suspicion. Simply remove any face paint you have equipped and use the Scientist Camo from your inventory. This will help you get past guards and other workers in the lab. Navigate to the stairs that lead below to enter the next stage.

Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West

Snake meets Granin inside the Lab (Image via KONAMI)

Walk down the stairs and take out the guard, and enter the room on the side with several computers. Wait out and evade any suspicions in this area, and follow the objective marker to reach a small room at the end with a white door. A cutscene begins here as Snake searches for Sokolov and instead meets Granin.

Escape from the area and return to the 1F Lab. Follow the marker and head over to the stairs. Keep on your Scientist Camo to avoid guards and unnecessary attention. Exit the lab and then move out through the crawl space to cross the outer walls. Crawl back outside the electric fence and then head back to the Graniny route.

How to defeat The Fear boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Graniny Gorki South)

The Fear Cobra boss (image via KONAMI)

As soon as you head back, another cutscene will start, and begin a boss fight against The Fear. When the fight begins, make sure to heal yourself and recover from any of the injuries that you have sustained so far.

The most effective way to defeat this enemy is by using the thermal goggles and tracking him through the trees. It can be difficult to land shots on this boss as he lunges away from one place to another and targets you from high ground. The Fear uses a camouflage technology that makes it difficult for Snake to spot him in the forest.

Take cover from the trees and shoot him down with your weapons to defeat him. Once defeated, you can follow the objective marker and head back into the warehouse. Take out the guards and take the second set of stairs to climb back up and exit through the locked gate.

Svyatogornyj Region

After you exit the warehouse, Eva will call you and provide information about Sokolov completing the Shagahod. Continue on the path and simply walk toward the exit that is marked on the compass to escape Svyatogornyj South.

In the Svyatogornyj West area, you will encounter quite a few guards. You can take out the guards with stealth to avoid raising alert levels and any unnecessary gunfights. Take the North route to exit the location. You can also wait out the patrol patterns of the guards to go out without being noticed in most scenarios.

How to defeat The End boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Sokrovenno South)

The End Cobra boss (Image via KONAMI)

Once you enter the main stage, a cutscene will play and mark the start of your boss fight with The End. This is a tedious fight as the boss moves from one location to another whenever he sees Snake approaching. This is where you have to practice patience and spot him first while approaching slowly.

Equipping the thermal goggles is great for this stage as they help you spot The End quickly. Track the boss through the forest, as there are only a few locations he slips in and out of. Damage him with your weapons and drain his health. Once this boss is defeated, you will be able to pass through the forest to begin the next stage of the game.

Move through the Sokrovenno North and follow the objective marker to reach the forest tunnel and enter the Krasnogorje Tunnel area.

This concludes the entire walkthrough and getting through some of the most dangerous Cobra boss enemies. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

