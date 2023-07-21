“Miles got that FIFA 23 haircut”: Fans react to Spider-Man 2's story trailer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's new story trailer showcases exciting action sequences, explores the relationships between characters, and introduces the iconic Marvel Comics villain, Venom. While the gaming community is praising the captivating gameplay that was featured, there is some expressing concern about the appearance of certain characters. Fans' opinions seem to be split on social media platforms; most Reddit and YouTube users appreciated the trailer, while some on Instagram humorously point out the character's looks.

The fans on Instagram are predominantly focusing on Miles' appearance. The game's story continues from where Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales left off, taking place approximately 9-10 months later. Therefore, the time span isn't substantial enough to depict a significantly more mature version of Miles.

While Peter's appearance remains unchanged from the remastered version of Spider-Man, Miles has undergone a new hairstyle treatment, which has raised concerns among fans. Some of them have drawn comparisons between his new hairstyle and the Fifa-styled hairdo, with Instagram user @doel.nk commenting:

"Miles got that fifa 23 haircut."

Miles Morales gets a new look in Spider-Man 2

Harry, Peter and Miles (Image via YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment)

Regarding appearance, Miles received a new hairstyle in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, featuring dreadlocks with a mid-fade on the sides. While this change doesn't make him look completely unappealing, it appears that fans have become accustomed to his previous buzz cut.

While the majority of comments on YouTube and Reddit are filled with positivity and discussions about gameplay aspects, Instagram users expressed a different perspective. Some of these comments are:

Comments on Instagram (Image via Instagram/ PlayStation)

In addition to these, there are also some sarcastic remarks regarding character remodeling:

Comments on character modeling (Image via Instagram/ PlayStation)

These comments were found on the official Instagram account of Sony PlayStation. It's worth noting that while these views may not be entirely negative, and they may not greatly impact the developers either, given the substantial number of favorable responses on other platforms.

Positive comments on YouTube (Image via YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment)

The highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 promises a high-octane superhero adventure with epic battles against renowned villains. Alongside Venom, the title will showcase Kraven and Lizard as the primary adversaries. Players will have the opportunity to take on the roles of both Miles and Peter, offering a dynamic gameplay experience.

Moreover, they will have the chance to control Peter in a distinctive Black Symbiote Suit, as previewed in the previous gameplay trailer. This suit will let players execute a variety of symbiotic action moves, elevating the excitement and enjoyment of the game to new heights.

The new story trailer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, showcases remarkable visual authenticity, vividly displaying the dedication put forth by Insomniac Games. Throughout the trailer, key characters such as Peter, Miles, Harry, and MJ take the spotlight, leading up to a climactic moment where Venom unleashes a relentless series of deadly attacks on a chopper.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.