Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: Everything we know so far

There are only a few games that have grown as quickly to such a significant scale as Minecraft, and it occupies exceptionally rarified air in the games industry. In an age where titles need to survive long-term with a complete roadmap of planned content for the future, Mojang and Microsoft have been able to do quite well for themselves with Minecraft.

The game gets a significant update periodically, and gamers can dive into new content and discover new ways to interact with Minecraft's worlds. The last significant update for the players came in the form of the Nether update in 2020.

Mojang has announced plans for a mid-2021 release of a new update called "Caves and Cliffs" and has been introducing new content through Snapshots and Beta.

Here a look at the details of what the future update has in store for Minecraft players in 2021.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: All details known also far

Instead of spreading itself too thin, the upcoming update focuses on a few key areas and polishes them to the best degree. But it also brings some sweeping changes that will significantly impact the player experience, such as new Mobs.

World generation

Caves

Complete generation overhaul.

Many variations on cave types and cave design.

Biomes within caves introduced.

Local water levels

A new underground water level generation aspect has been introduced, which allows for certain areas of a world to generate with a specified water level different from that of another area (such as sea level).

Allows for the generation of larger underground lakes and connections to oceans.

Allows for the generation of many underground waterfalls.

Allows for underwater entrances.

Mountains

Height dependent generation.

Revamped, featuring some new small spruce trees on the slopes and ice or packed ice above the peaks.

Contain snow blocks, goats, and a new form of snow called powder snow, which will be "snowier than snow."

New Mobs

Goats

Axolotl

Glow Squid

Warden

New Blocks in Minecraft