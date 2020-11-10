Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Expected release date, additions, trivia, and more

Minecraft has been an unbelievable roaring success for Mojang and has gone from being a relatively small indie title to what is now an industry titan. The game has not only been able to retain a major chunk of its player base over the years but also add more through periodic content updates.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs is an upcoming update that seeks to make some truly inspired changes to the game meta and add a bunch of new stuff.

Mojang has announced that the update will be available for download sometime in mid-2021. Until then, players can experience some of the new content through Snapshots and the beta versions of Minecraft.

This article looks at everything known about the upcoming update for the game.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: All known details

New additions in Minecraft:

Mobs

Passive

Glow Squid

A squid with a luminescent texture.

Will spawn in the new underwater caves.

Neutral

Axolotl

Spawns in lush caves.

Can be picked up with a bucket.

Come in 5 different textures.

Have playing dead ability, when playing dead they regen to full hearts, and nothing will attack them.

Deals 1 damage.

Items

Amethyst Shard

Drops from amethyst clusters.

Used to make spyglasses/telescopes.

Used to make tinted glass.

Brushes

Used to brush layers off of certain blocks.

Found in archaeological excavations.

Bucket of Axolotl

Can be used to empty the bucket.

When emptied, the axolotls will be the tamed.

Blocks

Block of Amethyst

Found in Amethyst Geodes.

Can be crafted with 4 Amethyst Shards.

Budding Amethyst

Unobtainable block that has amethyst crystals growing on it.

Makes a special sound when walked on.

Amethyst Clusters

Grows on budding amethyst.

Have multiple growing stages.

Trivia

This update is the first to add a new ore to the overworld since Java Edition 1.3.1 snapshot 12w21a in 2012, Legacy Console Edition TU14 in 2014, and PE Alpha 0.9.0 in 2014 when emerald ore was added.

This update is the first to add a real-world metal into the game since Java Edition Classic 0.0.14a in 2009 and TU1 in 2012, which brought iron and gold, and PE Alpha 0.3.0 in 2012, which brought iron.

This is the first update to add wireless redstone into the game.

