Minecraft 1.17 update: Caves and Cliffs-themed Bedrock beta arriving in Windows, Android and Xbox One

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is one of the most anticipated content updates that the game is due to receive. The update is scheduled to arrive mid-2021, according to Mojang. However, the creators are now giving Bedrock Edition players new Caves and Cliffs-themed content.

The Bedrock Beta arriving in Windows 10, Android and Xbox One will include new Caves and Cliffs-themed content that players can experiment with. The beta for Minecraft allows the devs to organically collect data from the players so as to refine the game experience when the launch eventually arrives.

The beta version for Minecraft Bedrock will include a new mob in the form of goats. However, these aren't simply passive creatures as they will ram into players and knock them off cliffs.

Minecraft 1.17: Caves and Cliffs-themed Bedrock beta

Players can join the beta on Minecraft: Bedrock and report bugs and glitches directly to Mojang so as to assist in the development of the game. However, there are some key pointers to remember when joining the beta, such as:

Joining the beta will replace your game with a work in progress version of Minecraft.

You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while you're previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of final version quality.

The beta is available only on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android (Google Play). To join or leave the beta, see ms/JoinMCBeta for detailed instructions.

The new additions in Minecraft: Bedrock beta includes goats. These cliff-climbing creatures can be found spawning in extreme hills biomes.

In addition to that, powder snow blocks are also making an anticipated appearance. This porous block ignores fall damage, but players must mind their step or else they will find themselves sinking right through it, greatly limiting their mobility. Players could also wear a pair of leather boots, which will allow them to walk on powder snow blocks without sinking into one.