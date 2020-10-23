If you’re new to Minecraft and have heard conflicting views about which version of the game to buy, don’t worry - you’re not alone. Both the Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition have their own sets of pros and cons.

In this article, we intend to dive into the major differences between the Bedrock and Java Edition, without getting into too many technical details. This will help you make the right decision about which of the two versions of Minecraft is better suited to your needs.

So let’s get started.

Minecraft Bedrock vs Java Edition: 5 major differences

1. Cross-play

You can play Minecraft in a singleplayer survival mode for hours on end and while that’s fun, playing the game with friends is just an entirely different experience. Minecraft is a game that is best shared with friends and family, and if you plan on doing that, you might want to pick Bedrock over Java.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has cross-play, allowing players to play together, regardless of which platform they are playing Bedrock on. However, Bedrock players cannot play with Java players, so you might want to buy Java if your friends already have that.

2. Modding

If you’re the kind of player that likes to alter the vanilla game and play with various mods, resource packs, and texture packs, you will do better by going for the Java Edition of Minecraft.

This is because Bedrock only has add-on packs, which are paid packs that you can buy to add to your game. However, these are very few in number compared to the massive range of mods available to the Java players. Plus, mods and resource packs can be downloaded for free when playing on Java.

3. Hardcore Mode

Hardcore mode is an immensely difficult game mode in Minecraft, that does not allow the player to respawn once they die in their survival world. This exceptionally challenging Minecraft experience is popular amongst survival enthusiasts, who love playing on a much higher level of difficulty.

However, so far, the Hardcore mode is only available to the Minecraft Java Edition players. Despite this, Mojang does plan on introducing the Hardcore level to Bedrock soon, so that might change before long.

4. Servers

Since there is no cross-play between Java and Bedrock Editions, it is needless to say that the multiplayer servers available to both the games are different.

While this one really boils down to choice, we do recommend the Java Edition for its wider choice when it comes to multiplayer servers. However, many servers have now started to make variants for both versions of Minecraft. But, since there is a difference in the availability of servers, we do recommend looking at the servers available for both versions before deciding which one you prefer.

5. Graphics and Performance

Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions have been created through different software, and thus, differ in their visuals and general performance as well. So how can you decide which one is more suitable for you?

The choice is simple. If you’re someone who’s using the best gaming PC setup, with a beefy processor and a decent graphic card, go with the Java Edition. However, if you’re playing on a laptop or a simple PC, Bedrock might be the better option. Bedrock is designed in a way that it can run on any device, and hence, delivers better performance when it comes to low-end systems.