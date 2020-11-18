Minecraft Dungeons: Crossplay now available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows

Not one to rest on its laurels, Mojang is continuously looking to one-up itself by introducing new features for Minecraft, and it looks like Dungeons has received a cool new, free update.

Crossplay has been in huge demand across the board for most major online multiplayer titles, including Minecraft Dungeons. Essentially, crossplay refers to a couple of things having to do with playing a game (say Minecraft Dungeons) with friends and other players across different platforms.

In addition to playing with others on various platforms, crossplay, combined with Cloud Saves, will see the player carrying progress across different platforms.

Minecraft Dungeons players will now also enjoy cross-party adventures with friends and other players across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows.

Players can download the update for free, which is always neat, and begin playing Minecraft Dungeons with friends who own the game on different platforms. Cloud Saves will also be available in a future update, a cool addition for players who like to play the game on other platforms and want their progress to be carried over.

To enable crossplay in Minecraft Dungeons, players must make sure that their game is updated to version 1.6.0.0 or later before playing multiplayer. Here is how they can update Minecraft Dungeons on different platforms:

Windows 10:

Open the Microsoft Store app.

In the top-right corner, click on the three dots button and select Download and Updates.

If there is an update, it will be shown on the screen, and players need to only click the Update button.

Windows Launcher:

Open the Minecraft Dungeons Launcher.

If there is an update to the game, the green Play button will say Update.

Click that button and await installation.

Xbox One:

From the dashboard, select My Games & Apps.

Navigate to Minecraft Dungeons and press the Menu button on the controller.

Scroll down and select Manage Game & Add-Ons, then Updates.

If there is an update, it will appear on this screen.

PlayStation 4:

Navigate to the Minecraft Dungeons icon and press the Options button on the controller.

Scroll down and select Check for Updates. If there is an update, it will appear on this screen.

Nintendo Switch: