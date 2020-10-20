Minecraft Earth: All you need to know about this Augmented Reality game on Android and iOS

Minecraft, at this point, is one of the most widely-recognized brand names in modern entertainment. Similar to LEGO becoming one of the most popular hobbies on the planet with a younger demographic and the adult crowd, Minecraft has managed to strike that balance.

Today, Minecraft is one of the highest-selling video games of all-time, giving stiff competition to games like Tetris, and deserves its place as one of the new faces on gaming's 'Mount Rushmore.'

In an attempt to continually stay on their toes and help the game grow by leaps and bounds, Mojang has also helmed an Augmented Reality-based game for mobile devices, called Minecraft: Earth.

This game is an AR-driven experience similar to the experience made famous by Pokemon GO. While AR technology is still in its infancy, it is games like Minecraft Earth that will help it reach its full potential.

Minecraft Earth: All you need to know

Minecraft Earth brings the game experience to real life and uses AR technology to let users interact with the game and the real world uniquely. Like how players roam about the city in search of Pokemon, players can go around town looking for resources to build their structures in real-life locations.

This game is in its Early Access version on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store, and currently advertises the following features:

BUILD amazing creations in tabletop mode and place them in the real world at life size.

COLLABORATE with other builders and create communal masterpieces together.

EXPLORE a whole new side to your local neighborhood, and watch it evolve over time.

DISCOVER unique mobs like the muddy pig and moobloom, and use them to populate your builds.

Being in Early Access means that there might be a few bugs here and there, as the devs are still working on polishing this game.

