Since its release back in 2009, Minecraft has seen various changes and transformations with respect to the platforms that it is available on. Various different versions of the game have been released to better accommodate other platforms such as Chromebooks, Android and iOS devices.

Recently, we talked about the Minecraft Java edition, which has seen numerous changes, and is now called Minecraft: Bedrock edition. In this article, we look at the Minecraft Education Edition.

The Minecraft Education Edition can be described as a game-based learning platform that promotes creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment.

Minecraft Education Edition: Release date, download guide, and more

The Minecraft Education Edition was initially released back on 1st November 2016. The game was in development for months, and various late changes were made after feedback from more than 35,000 teachers and students across the world. According to the official website, thousands of educators across 115 countries are currently using the game across different curriculums!

Image Credits: SameulMcNeill.com

The Minecraft Education Edition allows teachers to collect evidence about the progress and the learning that each student gains in the game. The students have the option to take screenshots of their work, to document the progress of their assignments. What’s more, teachers can even create non-player characters who can guide the students through various stages of the game.

The game comes with various lessons and activities that can be used to help students learn different types of skills. Currently, the game is available on Chromebooks, Windows, Mac and iPads. The free version of the game can be downloaded from the official website with the mere click of a button.

Image Credits: Dean Groom

However, the free trial offers just 25 logins for teachers, and 10 for each student. The game is currently being offered in two forms.

Firstly, The Minecraft Education Edition can be purchased for $5 per user, per year. Additionally, a district wide licensing model has also been offered by the developers. Overall, the game has proved to be an effective and immersive alternative to the more traditional methods of learning that students around the world are used to. To get more information, you can watch the video below.