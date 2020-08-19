Minecraft is one of the biggest cultural phenomenons in all of gaming, and it has only gone from strength to strength with each new release and passing year.

Minecraft is one of the most recognizable brands, and it has been able to stay relevant by releasing multiple versions of the game across several platforms. The game and its various iterations are available across various platforms, including mobile phones.

The developers, Mojang, have been able to maintain the game's relevance and popularity by making it one of the most accessible ones in the market. There are several versions and spin-offs of the Minecraft franchise, and here we look at the lot according to their release dates.

Minecraft games in order of release date

Minecraft Classic- May 17, 2009

The first version of Minecraft to come online, the Minecraft Classic, is now playable for free on the browser. However, the game hasn't received any support or updates, which means all the bugs and glitches present during the launch are still there.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition- Aug 16, 2011

Minecraft: Pocket Edition came out to massive critical and fan acclaim and quickly became one of the most popular versions of the game. The game was initially released for Xperia PLAY only.

Minecraft: Java Edition: November 18, 2011

Minecraft: Java Edition seems to be the most popular version today, and its original form was released in the year 2011. The game has received significant updates since Classic and has a much more refined experience.

Minecraft on Consoles- May 9, 2012, and December 17, 2013

The first console to receive Minecraft was the Xbox 360, with 4J studios heading development duties on the console version of the game. The game was then made available for the PlayStation 3 on December 17, 2013.

Minecraft would then later be released on next-gen consoles as well: Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Minecraft: Pi Edition/ Raspberry Pi- 11 February 2013

This particular version of the game was similar to the Pocket Edition, but added the ability for players to edit the game world using text commands. Players could get access to the game code using Python programming and manipulate the game world.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition- July 29, 2015

After being acquired by Microsoft, Mojang began work on an edition of the game that was based on the Bedrock engine used by the Pocket Edition. The game would be made available on Windows 10 as well as other platforms such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Apple TV, and more.

Minecraft: Story Mode- October 13, 2015

Telltale Games, famous for their story-based adventures like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, began work on a narrative-based adventure with Minecraft.

The result was a similarly episodic game, whose first episode was released on October 13, 2015.

Minecraft Legacy Console: Wii U Edition- December 17, 2015

The Wii U edition was finally made available for the console in the winter of 2015, and players on the Wii U could finally play the game.

Minecraft Gear VR- April 27, 2016

The game was an adaptation of Minecraft: Pocket Edition and released for VR devices only, such as the Samsung Gear VR.

Minecraft: China- May 20, 2016

A version of the Pocket Edition and Java was made available in China, with Mojang collaborating with NetEase for a smooth release in the country.

Minecraft: Education Edition- November 1, 2016

This version of the game was geared to be used for educational purposes and is widely used throughout the US in many schools.

Minecraft: Earth- January 15, 2020

This AR experience aimed at bringing the game experience to real-life, Minecraft: Earth was rolled out in several countries and is still in early access earlier this year.

Minecraft: Dungeons- May 26, 2020

A drastically different version of the game, Minecraft: Dungeons was a procedurally generated dungeon crawler that was released earlier this year to massively positive fan and critical reception.