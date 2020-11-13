Minecraft Snapshot 20W46A: List of all added features

Minecraft: Java Edition fans are in for a treat again, as Mojang will drop another Snapshot this week, 20W46A. Players can drop into Minecraft and download the new Snapshot and discover everything new that is on offer.

Snapshots are essentially testing versions of Minecraft released by the developers to let players experiment, play around, and tinker with new content planned for a future update.

This is a two-pronged approach as it lets Mojang make sure that all new features work accordingly in the planned update, and players get a glimpse of new content.

All new features in Minecraft Snapshot 20W46A

POWDER SNOW

Snowier snow!

Powder Snow is a trap block that causes any entity that walks into it to sink in it

Players can pick up and place powder snow with a bucket

Wear leather boots to prevent yourself from sinking into powder snow blocks

Leave a cauldron outside in falling snow, and it will fill with powder snow

FREEZING

Standing in powder snow will slowly freeze an entity

Once frozen, freeze damage is done every few seconds to the frozen entity

Each piece of leather armor worn causes an entity to freeze more slowly

Wearing a full set of leather armor prevents freezing entirely

CHANGES IN 20W46A

The range in which a lightning rod attracts lightning has been doubled

Copper blocks are now crafted from four copper ingots

Sky color now varies smoothly when moving between different biomes

Buttons that change value (like Difficulty) can now be controlled with the mouse wheel

Clicking on a button that changes value while holding shift key changes to the previous value

“Debug” world type can now be accessed while holding alt key (was shift)

TEXTURES

Changed a number of the textures for blocks and items introduced in the previous snapshot:

Cut copper

Lightning rod

Calcite

Amethyst block

Budding amethyst block

Tinted glass

Candle item icons

Copper ingot item icon

Amethyst shard item icon

Bundle item icon

For a full list of changes, users can head over to the official Minecraft website.