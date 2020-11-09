Minecraft: When do Minecraft Snapshots usually come out?

One of the best ways to gather direct feedback from players is to let them experiment with a game's new features, and this is precisely what Mojang does for Minecraft.

Minecraft releases testing versions of the game called Snapshots, which essentially function as the Beta version for Minecraft: Java Edition.

Snapshots allow users to try out some of the content from an upcoming update and encourage them to report any bugs and glitches they encounter during their time in the game.

Mojang recently released a Caves and Cliffs-themed Minecraft Snapshot for players to try out, and it contains all the new content that will be available in the game with the release of the Caves and Cliffs update in mid-2021.

When do Minecraft Snapshots usually come out?

Mojang tends to follow a certain pattern when it comes to the release of Snapshots for Minecraft: Java Edition. As has become pretty apparent to players, Snapshots might not have a fixed date in the month but usually come out on Wednesdays.

While other versions of the game, such as Bedrock, tend to use only Beta versions of Minecraft to gather feedback and let users try out new content, Java Edition offers betas and alphas along with Snapshots.

Snapshots' naming convention is YYwWWn, where "YY" is the two-digit year, "w" stands for a week, "WW" is the week number, and "n" is the unique letter identifier. For example, the latest snapshot is 20w45a.

Along with a number of technical changes, the latest Snapshot in Minecraft: Java Edition brings a number of exciting changes to the game that fans are sure to appreciate.

To enable Snapshots in Minecraft: Java Edition, simply follow these steps: