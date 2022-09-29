Modern Warfare 2: Exploring 5 changes fans want in the final launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta has amassed a peak of 170,000 concurrent players on PC, garnering a lot of feedback on changes that need to be implemented in the game. While some members of the community remain satisfied with the enhanced and immersive gameplay, the other half appear discontented.

In response to the feedback, developer Infinity Ward decided to roll out the required changes on September 22. However, fans have remained sceptical, demanding more changes to drastically change the overall competitive multiplayer experience.

As the Open Beta approaches its final hours, some players are losing their trust in Infinity Ward after their response to valuable feedback seems bleak to many. Hence, this article tries to list five such changes that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 community is yearning for.

Perk system overhaul and 4 other changes fans would love to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

1) Time-to-kill (TTK) balancing

Call of Duty is notorious for having an extremely low time-to-kill when compared to other big names in the genre like Apex Legends and Fortnite.

While Warzone introduced a decent and realistic fix to this with armor plates, multiplayer is a completely different scenario. Players have been complaining about the seemingly low time-to-kill as the game gets heavily influenced by who spots the opponent first.

Furthermore, some have compared the new variation to the original reboot and the results have been mostly the same. However, outplaying enemies with sheer skill and reaction time feels amazing in multiplayer FPS games. While positioning oneself is an important factor, camping is also something that can be countered by increased TTK.

2) Main menu's UI

Main Menu UI in Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta (Image via Call of Duty)

The main menu for Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta looks entirely different from what veteran Call of Duty enthusiasts are familiar with. Basic actions like joining multiplayer lobbies or navigating between several tabs demand a lot of player attention simply because of the undeniably complex user interface.

Infinity Ward has promised improvements to the overall UI and UX experience in the final polished game. While pop-ups provide important information, their sheer frequency still disturbs the fluidity of the game.

3) A return to the classic mini-map

Classic minimap in Call of Duty (Image via Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2019)

One of the most requested features in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta has been the return of the classic mini-map. It used to be an incredibly useful tool to find and hunt down enemies who fired unsuppressed weapons. However, it doesn't seem like Infinity Ward will bring it back as players often get overly dependent on using the mini-map.

Paying attention to positioning and locating opponents using footsteps and gunshot sounds will prove to be more immersive, and it seems Infinity Ward is trying to achieve the same. Although having lesser HUD would add to the overall realism, casual players will have trouble adapting to an already competitive game.

4) Overhauling the Perk system

New Perk System (Image via youtube.com/c/espresso)

Veterans of the Call of Duty series also seem to discourage the brand new perk system, which involves an "earn rate."

In the new Modern Warfare Open Beta, Infinity ward tested out their gameplay changes when it comes to perks, which involves not starting players out with certain perks. Instead, as the match progresses, one earns points that add up to unlock their selected perks in-game.

Making players wait for a long time before letting them use perks hasn't been taken too kindly by the community. However, Infinity Ward has addressed this issue and has promised to significantly increase the perk "earn rate" when the game launches.

5) Bringing back Dead Silence

Dead Silence is one of the most overpowered perks in the Call of Duty franchise and Infinity Ward decided to tackle it by completely removing it from the arsenal in Modern Warfare 2. The developers have promised to build gameplay mechanics that are capable of catering to several playstyles, but these changes have proved otherwise.

Infinity Ward has taken this step to balance the gameplay further, as the classic map with red dots was removed as well. Footsteps' audio from the initial Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta was already broken and even though it was fixed shortly after, removing Dead Silence was definitely a bold move.

Final thoughts

Veteran players have accused Infinity Ward of catering to new players and altering essential game mechanics that they were heavily accustomed to. However, times are changing and applying realistic features to the game is expected from well-known game development studios like Infinity Ward.

It remains to be seen if the game's final version will still have these issues or whether will they be fixed after another round of community feedback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far