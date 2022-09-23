Modern Warfare 2 beta “crashing on PC 0x00001338 error”: What causes it and how to possibly fix it

While the release of the Modern Warfare 2 beta has been an exciting time for both new and returning Call of Duty fans, the experience for many, however, is being marred by a plethora of bugs and error codes.

Players are facing a great deal of performance issues with the highly anticipated title right now, mainly involving the game crashing often.

One of the most notorious crash errors that the community has been facing in the beta for quite some time now is the 0x00001338 error code.

Players on both Steam as well as Battle.net have been facing this problem, and it seems to be crashing the Modern Warfare 2 launcher even before they are able to access the in-game lobby.

This problem is occurring for both Nvidia and AMD users, and unfortunately, as Modern Warfare 2 is still in its beta phase, there is really no permanent solution to the PC crash error.

Today’s guide will provide some measures that players can take to solve the error temporarily, and enjoy the game for as long as the beta period lasts.

Troubleshooting the “crashing on PC 0x00001338 error” in Modern Warfare 2 beta

As mentioned before, there is no permanent solution to the “crashing on PC 0x00001338 error” in Modern Warfare 2 beta, but there are some effective options that players can try out to make the game run temporarily on their systems.

1) Updating the graphics drivers to the latest version

Some Call of Duty community members have reported that updating their system’s graphics drivers seems to have resolved this issue temporarily. Since the error was occurring for both AMD and Nvidia cards, players with either of these brands should look for the latest GPU updates, and download and install their latest drivers.

Users will be able to check for the latest drivers of their cards from the following links:

2) Verifying the Modern Warfare 2 beta game files

If the game is still crashing after the driver update, players are now required to scan the integrity of the installed Modern Warfare 2 beta game files and potentially fix them.

To do so, Steam users must follow these steps:

Opening up the Options tab on the Modern Warfare 2 beta by right-clicking on it in the Steam library and then selecting “Properties”

You must then navigate to the “Local Files” tab and click on “Verify integrity of game files” option.

Steam will automatically check through all the installed files and repair them if it finds any corrupted data or inconsistencies.

After this verification is complete, you must restart your system, and try launching the beta again.

Battle.net users will be required to do the following:

Click on the small blue cog icon which is placed next to the “Play” button and select “Scan and repair”.

The client will scan through the installed files and search for potential issues and corrupted data.

If corrupted files are found, then Battle.net will automatically fix this problem by replacing those files.

After the scan and repair is done, you should restart your system and try to launch the game again through Battle.net.

3) Installing the newest version of VcRedist

Some Call of Duty players have also reported that downloading and installing the latest version of VcRedist can also be a viable, yet temporary fix to this particular problem.

If the above two steps fail, then players should look into updating it by clicking on this link.

4) Reset “Shaders Optimization”

Many have reported that resetting “Shaders Optimization” can also help one run the game smoothly on their system, as it seems to have rooted out the “crashing on PC 0x00001338 error”.

5) Re-installing Modern Warfare 2 beta

The final and most drastic step to take to fix the “crashing on PC 0x00001338 error” in Modern Warfare 2 beta will be to simply re-install the game from scratch. While it does not seem like a very viable solution, it just might do the trick.

Even if this step fails, players are advised to contact the official Customer Support Team. The Activision team will likely be able to help them find a solution.

