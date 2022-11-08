Modern Warfare 2 “Dev Error 6015”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, has had an incredibly successful launch. The title obtained the milestone of the fastest-selling COD, with over $1 billion in sales. It became the biggest launch in franchise history as players flocked to the title to explore new features being offered.

While the launch has seen a positive response from the community, lingering issues with the game are hammering the experience for many. Performance errors and bugs have been a staple in the shooter since day one, and today players encountered "Dev Error 6015."

These bugs are incredibly annoying because there is no permanent solution to tackle these concerns. However, there are a few temporary workarounds that community members have formulated to tackle the problem on their end.

The following guide will review some steps to deal with the "Dev Error 6015" code in Modern Warfare 2.

Unpacking the "Dev Error 6015" in Modern Warfare 2

The latest Modern Warfare 2 error usually occurs when there are issues with the game files or when the game servers are taken offline for maintenance. When the error occurs, the entire screen will go blank during boot-up or while accessing one of the numerous features in the game. Subsequently, the message code will pop up.

1) Repairing the game files

The first thing you will be required to do is scan for any corrupt files in the Modern Warfare 2 installation directory. You can do this for Steam and battle.net clients by navigating to the game's settings and selecting the "scan and repair option."

This will initiate a process where the client will run through all the files in the directory and automatically fix the corrupted ones. Many Call of Duty community members claimed they could fix most bugs via this method.

2) Updating the game

Version-mismatch can also be one of the leading causes of the "Dev Error 6015" issue in Modern Warfare 2. To resolve this predicament, update the game to the latest version, and that should do it. Players should always keep the title updated to avoid unnecessary problems.

You can select the game on the console and click on the options button. Then select "check for updates." Your system will automatically search for the latest patch files and update them.

On PC, both Battle.net and Steam have the option for you to check for the latest patch when going into the game settings.

You can even try re-installing the game from scratch, as that seems to have solved the problem for many.

3) Checking the server status

You can also check if the shooter's servers are down for maintenance, as often, the fault can be on Activision's part.

Hence, if they are down, you will need to wait for them to get back up again before queuing up for the game.

