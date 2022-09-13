"It was simple but worked": Call of Duty fans weigh on the Map Veto feature in Modern Warfare 2

Activision`s announcement to launch the new title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, took the entirety of the Call of Duty community unarmed. Various opinions and views surfaced on popular platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Fans hope to see some classic features return to the new title. One such feature is the Map Veto. Through this, players can choose specific maps for the matches they wish to play. This is done through a voting system where every player in the lobby holds a single vote.

Much of the information has already been leaked about Modern Warfare 2 and was officially released by Activision. Fan-made theories naturally made it to the internet, and the release of recent information either strengthened the theories or thoroughly debunked them.

Fans hope to see Modern Warfare 2 bring back Map Veto

How has the absence of Map Veto affected the older title

Players in the community are bound to have preferences. Be it a preference for a weapon or certain maps. The community favors some things more than others. The same is the case with the Call of Duty community.

Fans of the Call of Duty saga are usually seasoned players who have also spent countless hours on older titles. This has made players prefer some maps over others. It is not a surprise to get into a lobby in Modern Warfare 2 (2019) and experience an empty server.

The reason for this happening is that players leave lobbies whenever they are put on a map that they prefer not to play. The random method of picking a map introduced a surprise element but drowned the number of active players.

Fans weigh the pros and cons of Map Veto on the new title

Fans demanding specific changes to be introduced into a game pre-launch is not a new trend. The Modern Warfare community continually formulates and gets behind specific ideas that can uplift the gaming experience.

Redditors from the Call of Duty community hope to see the Map Veto feature return in the new title. Giving players the power to choose between maps would result in fewer empty lobbies. Players can opt-out of the worse maps from the selection phase and play a map that most vote on to find common ground.

The feature has great pros but also means that some maps will see less traffic. Newer players would have fewer chances to play on these supposed “least preferred” maps driving down their experience in certain situations. This can result in a considerable information gap for new enthusiasts on the worse maps.

How should the Map Veto work

There are multiple methods on how the Map Veto feature can be introduced in the game. Older Call of Duty titles had a more ancient Map Selection method. All playable maps were displayed with a vote counter where players chose a map to play the next match on.

Fans hope to see a more balanced Map Veto system in which mid-tier maps could also be played rather than a repetitive pool of the community`s most preferred. Stats for each Map can be tracked, dividing them into separate pools.

Perhaps pools of 4 random maps could be introduced, with most played maps having slightly lesser chances to appear, and other mid-tier maps could make headway. Similarly, maps with a lower pick rate having a slightly higher chance of appearing could positively affect players' opinions on mid-tier maps.

Fans prefer reintroducing the old Modern Warfare 2 method of map selection, but some share concerns regarding the limited exposure other mid-tier maps would get. The best maps would be repetitively picked, making the overall experience stale and stagnant.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

It doesn’t matter how you watch, as long as you’re watching.



Tune in here linktr.ee/codnext The reveals you’ve been waiting for are #CODNEXT on September 15th.It doesn’t matter how you watch, as long as you’re watching.Tune in here The reveals you’ve been waiting for are #CODNEXT on September 15th. It doesn’t matter how you watch, as long as you’re watching. Tune in here ▶ linktr.ee/codnext https://t.co/1a2PpPueZU

The Call of Duty NEXT event is just around the corner and is scheduled to take place on September 15. Fans hope that Activision will reveal a lot of information and help the community understand how the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fares against the older ones and by what magnitude.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen