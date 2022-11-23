Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 almost a month ago, on October 28, as the latest campaign multiplayer title to mark a new beginning for the entire franchise. The game features stunning visuals and a breathtaking storyline that captivates the player base and delivers enhanced immersion.

Fans had to face several bugs when Modern Warfare 2 was released, and a new issue has surfaced that blocks players from enjoying Activision’s multiplayer game. The issue pops up in an error message “Fetching Account Data from Platform,” after which the game gets stuck without any way to access it.

Modern Warfare 2 has a multiplayer side with multiple game modes that entertain several players while providing the community with a choice of which mode they want to play. The title also shares a common platform with Warzone 2, enabling cross-progression so players can log in and resume their game from where they left off.

Modern Warfare 2 Fetching Account Data error

It is not surprising to witness new errors and in-game bugs that plague the game even after almost a month of release. These bumps are common in a multiplayer game and the community has experienced such problems with its predecessors. There are usually a few workarounds that solve the issue temporarily till the developers release a patch to fix these issues.

How to possibly fix the error

A few probable methods can quickly bypass this error message and land a player inside the game, after which they can play Modern Warfare 2 generally as they have always done.

Try to force open “Quick Settings.”

Opening Quick Settings and backing out of the menu can sometimes bypass this error message.

Other methods are more precautionary and essential to Modern Warfare 2.

Restart the game.

This will force the game to reconnect with the game servers and might fetch the account details correctly.

Restart the platform that is being used.

While trying various possible fixes, keep an eye out on the official Twitter account of Infinity Ward, as they will release updates when any work is being done around the concerned issue. Such peculiar bugs should be resolved more readily and addressed aggressively, as we expect the support team to realize and take note of this recurring issue quickly.

Possible reasons

The fetching of account data is an issue that can occur on the server side. The possible reason for this occurring and persisting for a player is the increased traffic on the server where the game client cannot establish a valid link and connect the user side with the online game servers.

However, there is also a small percentage of chance that some files about the account details on the user side were corrupted, causing the issue and disabling players from entering the game.

A smooth gaming experience is paramount for a multiplayer game and can hurt the player count massively if not fixed as fast as possible and with a permanent patch. There will be multiple players in the community for whom the tricks mentioned above might not work while working for others.

It is important to note that these are not sure shot methods as the publishers have not addressed them officially. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, as we regularly follow all the stories around it.

