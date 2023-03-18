Modern Warfare 2 glitch allows players to use restricted weapon blueprints in Ranked Play

In the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Ranked Play was officially introduced. The developers have offered the general audience the opportunity to play games with comparable qualities to CDL matches.

Similar to the CDL (Call of Duty League), Ranked Play uses various guidelines and restrictions with regards to weapons and attachments to ensure that every player can enjoy fair gameplay in a highly competitive environment. In fact, it even has a restricted map and mode collection; all modes and maps are inaccessible.

Interestingly, a glitch was recently discovered in the game, allowing players to choose any blueprint from the shop and even modify their attachments. The following article will go over every essential detail that players should be aware of regarding this recent store glitch.

The glitch allows players to equip any Blueprint from the store in Modern Warfare 2

As previously stated, Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode adheres to a number of guidelines. To emphasize that point, the devs have banned the potent ISO Hemlock weapon that was released in Season 2 considering that it's an overpowered AR with high accuracy, great damage output, and low recoil which excels in both mid-to-long-range fights.

For the sake of personalization, players will be able to choose and equip Blueprints from the game's shop and customize them with their favored attachments in ranked battles. The recent glitch allows fans to use any Blueprint from a selected weapon that they haven't even unlocked yet.

How to use this glitch and get any Blueprint in Ranked Play

The procedure to use any Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play with the help of this glitch is mentioned below:

First, players need to go to Ranked Play and navigate to the class setup or loadout screen. Select the class that you want to customize. Select the weapon that you want to use in your rank match. After selecting the weapon, you will have to press the store button associated with the selected weapon. A bunch of Blueprints will appear. Select a Blueprint irrespective of if you own it or not. Below the screen, you will see the option 'Equip Weapon and Open Gunsmith', press the option with the shown key bind. Generally, it will be L2/LT. Start the Ranked Play match and you will be able to use the loadout with that Blueprint equipped.

The Blueprint you select can be customized using Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith system in whatever way you want. This means that you'll be able to use any attachments with the weapon and obtain a significant advantage in ranked matches.

Players should keep in mind that this glitch won't allow them to use any banned weapons or attachments, and if any restricted attachments are used, that particular attachment will be removed after entering the match. Furthermore, the glitch is strictly for Ranked Play and cannot be used in other modes or even in regular Warzone 2 matches.

This is clearly an unintended error/glitch that will most likely be resolved in the near future.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

