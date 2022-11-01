Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest title which was among the most anticipated games in 2022. In recent times, the community has been speculating and making up theories with regard to the latest COD entry. Earlier, fans were able to get their hands on the game in the beta phase and week-early access campaign mode.

The publishers have already introduced a collection of purchasable weapons and character cosmetics that players can get via the in-game store. However, there are multiple stunning skins that are free as well but can only be acquired by completing certain challenges and tasks. There are weapon mastery skins, including the Gold camo, that require more time and focus.

There have been multiple reports of players being unable to unlock the Gold camos even after they have completed the respective challenges required. Let us take a look at how the bug can be fixed and what might have caused it.

Modern Warfare 2 Gold camo locked bug

The publishers have made it fairly easy to unlock the Gold camo weapons as they require just a few hours of diligent grind and focus. Quick-thinking players have already identified all the game modes that can benefit them and help them complete different challenges. But completing a hefty challenge and then missing out on the reward can easily dishearten fans, which leads to them losing interest in the game.

Gold camo skins look spectacular as the weapons are coated in a beautiful gold coat that shines with the ambient lighting of every map, while asserting a primary level of dominance.

How to fix

There is an in-game bug where the fifth and final Modern Warfare 2 challenge does not show up on the player’s screen. This challenge needs to be completed in order to unlock the Gold camo weapon skin. Fortunately, the fifth challenge is no mystery and fans need to get a total of three kills without dying ten times in order to complete it. Even if the challenge doesn't show up, players can complete it on their own and the Gold camo will be unlocked.

There is another mouse bug that prevents users from selecting the Gold camo skin and hence, it cannot be equipped. There is no direct fix for this issue but the Gold camo can be selected either by using the keyboard directional buttons or by connecting to a console and then navigating to the weapon skin.

Possible reasons

Newly released games are bound to have a few bugs and issues that will keep surfacing for the first few weeks until the publishers release a permanent fix.

The bug is expected to have occurred due to an issue with the local files of Modern Warfare 2. There are certain in-game assets that are not crucial for the title to run smoothly but have a specific task such as displaying the fifth challenge in text with a progression bar.

There might also be data retrieval issues as the servers are currently crowded with too many players that can cause the game to miss out on some of the information related to the player’s Modern Warfare 2 account.

Be sure to stay updated as we continue to cover all the bugs and their fixes for Modern Warfare 2 including several weapons build guides.

Poll : 0 votes