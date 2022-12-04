Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the FSS ST87 Bolt in Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer game, has ushered in a new era in the franchise with an extensive amount of content. The title features a breathtaking storyline and fresh combat mechanics that enhance the gameplay experience.

Modern Warfare 2's new configuration system also allows players to change the basic nature of a weapon. It enables a weapon to serve a different purpose with the help of different attachments.

The FSS ST87 Bolt belongs to the Bolt attachment category and can only be used with a compatible weapon platform. It is an exclusive attachment that players can equip on Marksman and Sniper Rifles for long-range gunfights.

This article takes a look at the properties of the FSS ST87 Bolt and how to unlock it in the game.

It is very easy to unlock the FSS ST87 Bolt in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 maintain a shared arsenal of weapons, with 10 separate classes that keep them organized. Some weapons are available to use by default, while others must be unlocked by completing a few objectives.

Each weapon shares a family platform and provides progression through which new attachments can be obtained.

The FSS ST87 Bolt is a rudimentary attachment for long-range weapons but provides noteworthy stat increments and effects. The number of attachment slots increases as players reach the Marksman and Sniper Rifle weapon classes.

Players can get their hands on the FSS ST87 bolt by putting in a few hours in any multiplayer game mode with the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle and getting it to weapon level 9.

The SP-R 208 is a fantastic weapon that can one-shot enemies at almost any range. It can be crafted into a faster and more lethal weapon to be used in the primary slot.

Properties of the FSS ST87 bolt

The FSS ST87 provides a weapon with a faster fire rate in Modern Warfare 2. The properties of this fluted and lightweight bolt are listed below:

It increases rechambering speed, so players will not have to wait long after firing to shoot again.

It decreases rechambering accuracy.

The FSS ST87 can be equipped throughout the Bryson Long Rifle platform and utilized on every weapon that belongs to this family. The weapons included in this family are the SP-R 208, SA-B 50, LA-B 330, and SP-X 80.

The introduction of weapon families has enabled Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to have a shared pool of weapons and attachments. This, in turn, creates a shared pool of attachments that can be utilized by players for other weapons (once they are unlocked).

This is all there is to know about unlocking the FSS ST87 in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

