Modern Warfare 2 guide: What is the meaning of “Report Status Changed”?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 recently received its third seasonal update alongside a long list of weapon adjustments and playable content. The latest change that seems to have appeared for some players is the “Report Status Changed” message at the corner of their screens. This new change seems to have arrived in Modern Warfare 2 as a warning system.

The message can be opened to see a detailed view followed by the reason for any penalties incurred on the account. This feature can be expected to improve the gameplay experience for the entire community by controlling the behavior of the masses.

Let's take a closer look at the “Report Status Changed” message in Modern Warfare 2.

New Modern Warfare 2 feature warns players of in-game penalties with report messages

Activision has to continuously evolve its latest titles to cater to a massive community of fans and enthusiasts alike. Modern Warfare 2 provides a fast-paced shooter experience on small and medium-sized maps and allows players to participate in gunfights with a weapon of their choice.

These lobbies also feature text and voice chat options to communicate with teammates and relay important information. The presence of a clear line of communication can turn the tides of war in an instant and help the team secure victory.

Report Status Changed

The Report Status Changes notification shows up on the player’s screen in the event that they are reported by others. This message can be quickly expanded to view the root cause of the reports and the final penalty they will face. The expanded view of the message contains three parts and informs one about the reports received in detail.

The first part provides information about the type of report that was submitted to Activision by other players. The second section details the exact reason for the report that caused the penalty to appear on the account. The last segment states the resulting penalty from the reports.

These reports can be any of the available options in the report menu that can be accessed while playing in a lobby. This includes voice chat, text chat, offensive account names, and other fields that are recognized under the behavior wing.

It is important to note that players will not face any penalties or receive a "report status changed" notification due to a single report. The developers have put together a system that gauges the amount and frequency of reports alongside common fields to issue fitting penalties to the player account.

The Season 3 update has brought a lot of content for the playerbase to enjoy, including new weapons, cosmetics, maps, and game modes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the most recent updates.

