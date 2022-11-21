Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 were recently released with Activision’s campaign multiplayer title first, with its Battle Royale title following shortly after. Both games feature stunning visuals and more realistic mechanics that have drastically increased the level of immersion fans can enjoy while experiencing their raw gameplay with their own five senses.

A myriad of new features and changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 were introduced by the developers to utilize these titles to mark the beginning of a new era for the future of the Call of Duty series. Although different, the games quickly rose in popularity as the community adapted, and skyrocketed the player count within hours of each release.

The newest and most significant feature is that of cross-progression, which enables players to share progression between both games. This is possible as both games share a common platform, which results in all the weapons as well as the new Season 1 Battle Pass gaining XP from Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find out how they can utilize and enable this seamless synchronizing feature for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 cross-progression

Activision has taken up arms to create the best first-person shooter games the world has ever experienced in the Call of Duty saga, following up with the promise of new and improved gameplay the publisher made during the Call of Duty NEXT event. The redefined changes in movement and combat mechanics glorify the importance of realism and focus on strategic and tactical gameplay rather than running around with the stronger weapons available.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 also introduced a new and advanced weapon configuration system that enables players to repurpose and change the base nature of a weapon for an entirely different scenario. These weapons and attachments also work in cross-progression and can help fans equip unlocked items in both titles.

How to merge accounts

Fans of Call of Duty can follow the steps listed below to quickly link up their accounts to enable cross-progression in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Sign in to the COD account. This can be done by entering the credentials of PSN, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net.

Click on the profile name at the top right of the screen and select the "Linked accounts" option from the drop-down menu.

Click on the Gaming Networks that require linking through which the progress will be saved across platforms.

Follow the steps for linking as prompted by the website and complete all mandatory instructions.

After completing the process, players can enjoy a seamless connection over the account and use different supported devices to continue the game from where they left off without additional bumps.

Fans may also find themselves in the same settings menu inside the "Linked accounts" option to unlink an account that they wish to sever from the cross-progression feature. The ease of access to these processes is extremely well-designed and can greatly benefit players who share the titles across multiple supported platforms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates around Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as we cover weapon guides and more stories around it.

Poll : 0 votes