Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest title from the franchise to secure record-breaking sales. The game is scheduled to receive its Season 1 Reloaded update on December 14, which will introduce a new map for the multiplayer modes.

Shipment is an iconic map that most seasoned Call of Duty players will remember, as it has hosted multiple thrilling matches in the past. For MW2, it has been redesigned with more vibrant elements that help bring the addition to life by giving it a realistic atmosphere. Find all the details on the new upcoming Shipment map for Modern Warfare 2 below.

Modern Warfare 2 Shipment map explained

The new iteration of the fan-favorite map Shipment will pack multiple components that are focused on offering a chaotic way to earn XP, especially in a small area. The ship will be situated in international waters and filled with containers that can be used to accomplish different strategies and maneuvers. Both the SpecGru and KorTac forces will be deployed on the map, and all the Operators will fight for the ultimate victory.

KorTac spawn

The KorTac spawn is situated on the north side of the map near the ship’s bridge. They will be forced to start on the Bridge Side of Shipment, but the spawn locations for both teams can change rapidly as the gunfights commence.

Players can opt to use an aggressive strategy on this map by running near the containers to take the fight or hang back and wait to ambush unsuspecting enemy Operators.

SpecGru spawn

The SpecGru team will spawn towards the southern side of the ship near the crates containing a stash of drugs. The strategy choices on such a map are limited, and it comes down to two basic playstyles once again: either employ an aggressive approach or hold a defensive line to take control of the map.

Shipment will be available in a multitude of game modes, and it will be interesting to see players navigate through it using different tactics and efficient strategies. The map will help the playerbase develop and improve its gameplay in a new area. This is one key benefit that comes with such new inclusions. Shipment will be released with the Modern Warfare 2 Reloaded update at 10 am PT on December 14.

One strategy that has proven to be rewarding for Activision with the Call of Duty series of titles involves the use of nostalgia. The publisher has been bringing back fan-favorite maps from its previous games with improvements to their visuals and structure. Shipment is one of the most-played Call of Duty maps. It is expected that the Modern Warfare 2 community will happily receive it in the upcoming mid-season update.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and detailed guides that can be utilized in MW2 as we follow all the stories around Activision closely.

