Modern Warfare 2 players ask for developers to add fan-favorite BO2 equipment to offset UAV spam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded has finally arrived. This update gave players a ton of playable material, including new modes, a new core map, one new weapon, and other additions. The patch included several quality-of-life improvements and balance-oriented changes for the weapons.

Players are expecting and requesting the developers to bring back the iconic item from Black Ops 2 that can neutralize enemy UAVs as Season 2 and Season 2 reloaded updates introduced a ton of fan-favorite content and even considered community input.

The following article will cover everything a player needs to know and add all the community responses to understand the equipment's requirements further.

What are UAVs in Modern Warfare 2?

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Recon is a Killstreak or Scorestreak reward in Modern Warfare 2. The UAV works by disclosing enemies' positions as red dots on the minimap for 30 seconds, regardless of whether weapons are fired. The location will refresh every three seconds for 30 seconds.

In an MW2 multiplayer game, one can achieve the UAV Killstreak by eliminating four opponents in succession without dying, or one can achieve the Scorestreak by earning 500 points in a single life.

Players are requesting devs to introduce Black Hat equipment from BO2 in Modern Warfare 2

Players post on Reddit requesting devs to introduce new or similar equipment like the Black Hat from Black Ops 2. The device can hack into enemy Scorestreaks or equipment and lets you destroy or deploy them for personal use.

The community greatly appreciates the tools and finds them helpful, including the gadget that will undoubtedly alter the game's tactics, giving players something new to experiment with.

Reddit user u/Dmontssj12 recently uploaded a picture of the Black Hat gadget from BO2 and added, "Please bring this back! I wanna get my care packages from the roof". Following that, many additional users entered the comment area to share their memories of using the equipment and how much they missed it.

One user commented that it was satisfying to hack an enemy claymore through a wall to get a kill after some time. Although, in Modern Warfare 2, there is a perk called the Spotter Perk that lets you hack enemy claymores but can't hack Killstreaks.

Another user commented that the Engineer Perk combined with the Black Hat would allow players to steal the care packages of both teams.

Remarks

The addition of the equipment will surely make the community happy. They even requested that it be presented as a limited-use tactical slot hacking tool. There will be many advantages and disadvantages to weigh in, so the developers can look into the situation and determine whether adding the gadget will be a feasible choice.

