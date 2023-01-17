Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has several indicators that provide approximate but valuable information about an enemy’s location. While the sound of bullets and self-hit markers provide players with an idea of where the enemy is, the sniper’s glint can give away their location quite easily as well.

A sniper glint is the light that is reflected from the scope being directly aimed at another player. If someone is being aimed at directly by an enemy sniper, the former will be able to see a sharp shine on their screens, alerting them of possible gunfights.

The community is frustrated not only since this sniper glint is too large and covers a part of the screen, but also because it makes it difficult to discern the enemy’s position.

Let us take a look at this issue and how it impacts the gameplay experience in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 sniper glint is too large and distracting

Long-distance gunfights in Modern Warfare 2 have become a playground for sniper rifle users as those weapons feature high accuracy and damage range.

The slower movement speed and slow fire rate make the learning curve for snipers quite steep. The additional glint from the scope makes it harder to cover tracks as enemy operators can spot a player's exact position.

Redditors address their frustrations with sniper scope's glint issue

There are many players who agree that the current scope glint in Warzone 2 is too large and obstructs the vision of other players.

The community is accustomed to the existence of the glint as it has been present in the Call of Duty franchise for a long time. The issue lies in its size as it can occupy a large space on the screen and distract players.

The larger size of the glint also makes it very difficult for players to pinpoint the center and shoot a few bullets. Further, it can become a severe disadvantage for enemy operators as it blocks vision on a specific part of the map.

Some gamers have started to use scope attachments with more glint to throw their enemies off-guard. The lighting effect was originally introduced to balance sniper rifle users as other players could quickly react and reposition themselves behind the cover.

But the disadvantage has turned into a usable strategy in Modern Warfare 2 to block the line of sight for enemies playing in the same lobby. The community is hoping the developers to take note of this issue and fix it as soon as possible.

Players are comparing the glint of sniper scopes in the game to the glare of the sun. The lighting effect at close range is almost blinding as it can completely cover the character model and make it nearly impossible to shoot them down.

Neither Activision nor any of the other developers have released any official statements addressing the current sniper scope glint issue. Enthusiasts can keep an eye on Activision and Call of Duty's official Twitter pages for the most up-to-date posts. However, there is no certainty that the issue will be addressed or fixed in future updates.

This concludes everything we know so far about the current sniper glint problem in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and interesting weapon build guides.

