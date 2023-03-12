Modern Warfare 2 players reveal a 'genius' way to use Tactical Cameras as wall hacks

Tactical Cameras in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are fairly unpopular. However, they are secretly one of the most overpowered Field Upgrades in the game. This is mostly evident in modes like Search and Destroy, where intel plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

Recently, a player shared a clip of themselves defending a site in Search and Destroy using the Tactical Camera. What made this feat impressive was that they were able to prevent the bomb from being defused despite not even playing on the site.

By using the Tactical Camera, the player was able to take down their enemies through wall bangs, which might have appeared like wallhacking to those on the receiving end.

Modern Warfare 2 player demonstrates an effective way of using Tactical Cameras

Reddit user u/Lo_Gotti shared a clip of themselves playing Search and Destroy at the Breenbergh Hotel. In the short clip, they found themselves in a 1v2 scenario with the bomb planted on the B site.

As seen in the video, Lo_Gotti decided not to play inside the site and instead played just outside the kitchen. However, the player did deploy a Tactical Camera on the site, providing valuable information on the enemy's location.

In the clip, they can be seen tagging enemies as they enter the site. Once tagged, the enemy's location will be visible through the walls for a short period of time. Lo_Gotti takes advantage of this by instantly wall banging the enemies, who have no clue about the defender's position. The player then proceeds to eliminate both enemies and clutch the round for their team.

This strategy is extremely effective in game modes where a tactical approach matters more than simply playing on the basis of gunplay skills. Modes such as Search and Destroy are a primary example of this. They are slow and involve players thinking strategically to execute a site. Therefore, in modes as such, information can turn the tides of the match.

How to unlock and use the Tactical Camera in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the Tactical Camera is easy and will be an early unlock for most players. In Modern Warfare 2, it is unlocked at profile level 12. Once acquired, it can be equipped as a Field Upgrade. The remote-controlled camera is equipped with enemy-marking capabilities.

To utilize this feature, players must use the Field Upgrade command to throw the camera and then repeat the process to connect to it. Once deployed, it can be used in auto mode as well as manual mode.

In auto mode, the camera will monitor the area and alert players of nearby enemies through audible warnings. Taking control of it manually will enable players to tag up to two enemies in the area.

This is all there is to know about using the Tactical Camera effectively in Modern Warfare 2. While it may seem overpowered, it can be easily countered by shooting it down, which devoids the user of valuable information.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

