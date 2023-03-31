Modern Warfare 2 pro's overpowered weapon tuning makes LMGs 'faster' than meta SMGs

Since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October last year, players have been looking for the best weapons and their tuning to get the most significant advantage on the battlefield. Weapon tuning is unlocked when players reach the respective weapon's maximum level.

As all weapons get updates from time to time that changes their performance, the meta keeps evolving, forcing players to try different guns. Furthermore, Modern Warfare 2's tuning feature increases the customization possibilities tremendously.

Consequently, TheXclusiveAce, a Modern Warfare 2 content creator, has found an efficient way to tune LMGs (Light Machine Guns) that considerably increases sprint-to-fire speed, allowing players to be more aggressive, similar to while using SMGs.

The best tuning for LMGs in Modern Warfare 2

By eliminating sprint-to-fire on LMGs, they will essentially be as fast as SMGs, with only a higher damage output, allowing the player to land the first shot before the enemy. LMGs usually have slow sprint-to-fire speed due to their heavyweight; however, this tuning method improves their stats in almost every way regarding mobility.

The Rear Grip and Laser attachment categories of the guns make the most significant difference in sprint-to-fire speed. Specifically, TheXclusiveAce chose the FSS OLE-V Laser attachment and the XTEN Grip for the Rear Grip attachment because the base numbers will help boost the weapon's potential. According to him:

"Some of the best sprintout times we’ve ever seen in Call of Duty history"

Suppose the specific gun does not have the attachments mentioned above. In that case, their equivalent is the VLK LZR 7MW in the Laser category and True-Tac Grip, Demo Cleanshot Grip, or Schlager Soldier Grip in the Rear Grip category.

The sprint-to-fire speed can be improved by 64% when using the combination of the Laser and Rear Grip attachments and setting the sliders to the maximum towards "Sprint-to-fire."

For example, the sprint-to-fire speed of the standard RPK is 281ms while tactically sprinting, but with the aforementioned tuned attachments equipped, it's reduced to only 167ms, which is highly advantageous in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 game modes.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



Kastov 762

Weapon Tuning (All)



Season 02 Reloaded arrives on March 15 at 9 AM PT



For the full list of competitive settings used in Ranked Play, check out the link below twitter.com/CODLeague/stat… Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Newly Restricted:

Kastov 762

Weapon Tuning



Full ruleset here: Competitive Ruleset Update v1.4Newly Restricted:Kastov 762Weapon TuningFull ruleset here: callofdutyleague.com/en-us/competit… Competitive Ruleset Update v1.4 🎮Newly Restricted:❌ Kastov 762❌ Weapon TuningFull ruleset here: callofdutyleague.com/en-us/competit… https://t.co/kL9BH83mse Restricted in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play for Season 02 Reloaded:Kastov 762Weapon Tuning (All)Season 02 Reloaded arrives on March 15 at 9 AM PTFor the full list of competitive settings used in Ranked Play, check out the link below Restricted in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play for Season 02 Reloaded:▪ Kastov 762▪ Weapon Tuning (All)Season 02 Reloaded arrives on March 15 at 9 AM PT 🎉For the full list of competitive settings used in Ranked Play, check out the link below 👇 twitter.com/CODLeague/stat…

Unfortunately, tuning weapons in Ranked play is banned due to the unfair advantages possible with this feature. Similarly, the feature is also banned in the Call of Duty League.

However, players can use this technique in multiplayer game modes and Warzone 2 to make the most out of their weapons. This technique was only discovered after the release of the Season 2 Reloaded update, as tuning was highly buffed with it.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released halfway through April on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes