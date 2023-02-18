Modern Warfare 2 season 2 guide: How to level up your guns fast

With a massive arsenal of weapons and tactical equipment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts the most comprehensive weapon advancement system that the franchise has ever seen. The weapon upgrade platform is both exciting and thrilling with a wide variety of content to grind for.

To perform better in the game's competitive scene, players should have their chosen weapons equipped with the finest attachments. To unlock every attachment and Mastery Cammos, one needs to max out their weapons. And to do so you would need a lot of weapon XP.

Additionally, the developers release brand new weapons with every major patch, so players can engage themselves in maxing out these weapons as quickly as possible. The following article will go through all of the ways you can quickly level up your weapons.

Best way to level up weapons in Modern Warfare 2

The quickest method to quickly level up your weapons in Modern Warfare 2 is to use Double Weapon XP tokens. When used, these tokens let you earn double weapon XP for a limited period of time. To use them most effectively, players should only activate them when they have enough time to play the game for a longer period of time.

Ensure that you use the Double XP Weapon token on maps with high kill potential, such as Shipment, Mercado Las Almas, and others. When one is active, avoid leaving lobbies as much as possible because every second matters with these limited-time tokens.

Furthermore, you should keep an eye out for Double XP Weekends, where every player earns double XP for a limited period of three to four days, making it the ideal time to level up weapons.

Best ways to level up weapons in Modern Warfare 2

1) Secret hack in Ground War

This is, without question, the fastest method to level up weapons. Simply board a vehicle, preferably a tank, with the weapon that you want to level up. Each time you eliminate or gain possession of an objective, all XP earned will be applied to the weapon that you're using instead of towards your general level.

If you're using this method while playing Ground War, you won't improve your shooting skills. but you can still level up your equipment.

2) Invasion Mode

You must eliminate AI-controlled players in Invasion Mode. Compared to the multiplayer modes, you can easily obtain kills here, which should help you level up your weaponry.

Playing against bots doesn't really provide you with any real practice or improvement of your arm. If your only goal is to level up your weapons, this is an excellent option.

3) Play Multiplayer

Before playing the multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 2, you should better understand yourself, including the best playstyle and weapon that suits you. Prepare your loadout in accordance with that, using the finest equipment, perks, and weaponry.

When everything is set up properly, drop into the battlefield and play certain maps such as Mercado Las Almas, Embassy, Farm 18, and more. While engaging in gunfights, remain confident and focus on one target at a time. Eliminate as many enemies as you can to level up your preferred weapon.

4) Play Search and Destroy mode

In the Search and Destroy mode of Modern Warfare 2, you should be able to obtain a large number of kills and they will be worth more than regular Deathmatch kills. Additionally, you'll be able to gain experience and be confident in taking fights with actual players.

5) Camp whenever possible

As many players may already know, camping is an easy (and dirty) way to obtain more kills in Modern Warfare 2. However, there are situations when you have to do so due to certain requirements. While you can use this method if you desperately need kills to level up your weapon, don't opt for this technique in casual games.

These are all of the techniques and methods that you can use to quickly level up weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

