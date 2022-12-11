Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are Activision's latest titles that were added to the game's online multiplayer and battle royale genre. Both games have brought forth a cross-progression feature enabled by sharing a common gaming platform.

The two titles are scheduled to receive their Mid-Season update on December 14, which will bring in new content for the entire player base across all supported platforms. The in-game store will feature new bundles for players to purchase, which can then be equipped and used in-game.

Modern Warfare 2 Pro Pack: Dune Stalker

Introducing fresh new in-game cosmetics is one of the most common ways for Activision to allure enthusiasts within the COD community. Modern Warfare 2 initially launched with two editions - Standard Edition and Vault Edition. Multiple Operators in the game can either be unlocked or purchased through specific bundles from the in-game store.

Pro Pack: Dune Stalker

The publisher has officially released details about this upcoming bundle through the Call of Duty blog, which includes information on what to expect in the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Players can get their hands on this brand-new cosmetics collection for a price of $9.99. Activision has provided a superficial list of the items and in-game assets included in this bundle. Here is a list of all the items included in the Dune Stalker pack.

"Scarab" SMG

"Duster" Sniper Rifle

"Muddled Up" APC Vehicle Skin

"Golden Beetle" Weapon Charm

"Desert Starter Pack" Animated Emblem

The added benefit of purchasing the Dune Stalker is the 1100 Call of Duty Points players can obtain, which is equivalent to gaining complete access to a season's Battle Pass. Overall, the Dune Stalker Pro Pack can be a good starting point in the mid-season to build up an arsenal from scratch.

Other changes

Other bundles arriving with the Season 1 Reloaded update are expected to woo the COD community as they might incorporate festive elements. Some of the most anticipated cosmetic collections that are expected to be introduced include:

Tracer Pack: Klaus Operator Bundle

Year of the Rabbit Bundle

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive significant quality-of-life changes aimed at bettering the social connectivity of the community. A new feature called "Groups" will be made available with the latest update alongside two new Operators to the game. It is an exciting new update that will push Activision's titles closer to the launch of its second season.

That's what we know so far about the upcoming Pro Pack: Dune Stalker and the items included in the bundle.

