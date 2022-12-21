Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Klaus Bundle: What's included, price, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is ready to usher in the Christmas spirit with the Klaus bundle. It was first showcased during the Season 1 Reloaded content overview and is now live in the store. While there is no shortage of specially-themed bundles in the store, this one stands out, especially in the festive season.

Plenty of special items in the festive bundle allow it to stand out from the rest. It has a healthy variety of blueprints, cosmetics, and a new operator. Let's look at what's included in the specially-themed bundle for the players and why the content is so valuable in the current context.

The price of the Klaus Bundle is also available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It can only be bought with COD Points, the game's premium currency. If a player is interested in getting a premium bundle, this one is a good choice. When one analyzes its content, it's quite easy to understand why it might be the case.

The Klaus bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 comes with two special blueprints with heavy demand in the community

The Klaus bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is priced at 2400 COD Points, the standard rate for most of them. Before going deeper into the blueprints, let's look at all the content players will receive upon purchasing the bundle.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Klaus bundle contents

Klaus operator skin

"Naughty" M13B blueprint

"Victus" XMR blueprint

Suplex Deluxe finisher move

"The Sleigh" UTV skin

Klaus charm

"Merry Xmas" Klaus sticker

Ho-Ho-Ho sticker

Naughty sticker

In many ways, the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Klaus bundle's contents are standard in terms of what 2400 COD Points offer. There are two blueprints, one operator skin, and a handful of themed cosmetics. Yet, it stands out due to the same blueprints.

As for Klaus' design, it looks well-polished and the operator looks unique. It's a heavy blend of festive themes and grunted looks that are natural for all of them. The two blueprints, M13B and XMR make the bundle valuable.

The M13B is such an assault rifle that there were instances of people selling the blueprint on eBay against real money. This is due to how rare the gun used to be and could only be found in the DMZ mode. Unless someone successfully exited Al Mazrah after obtaining the weapon, there was no alternative to unlocking the gun.

In comparison, the XMR is much easier to unlock, but it is only available to some of the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players. Those with the premium version of the Season 1 Battle Pass who reach a certain node can add the blueprint to their collection.

The Klaus bundle upholds the Christmas spirit and comes with three great blueprints. It also adds to the long list of special bundles that have appeared in the game's first season. Among other notable additions, players have been able to get the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar as playable operators.

