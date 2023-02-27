Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Purple Jolt Tracer Pack: Weapon blueprints, Operator skin, price, and more

Call of Duty has introduced a brand new Tracer Pack named Purple Jolt for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The Purple Jolt bundle is now available for purchase in the game's store. It features several cosmetics, including two weapon blueprints with purple tracer rounds, a vehicle skin, an exclusive operator skin, and more.

To learn more about what's included and the price, read below.

What's included in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Purple Jolt Tracer Pack?

Tracer packs have been the center of attraction in Call of Duty for a long time. The bullet rounds with added laser-like beams make you look more intimidating and cool in front of others. While the Season 2 Battle Pass offers a lot for players to grind, there is never a time when you wouldn't want a cool-looking weapon or a skin to flaunt in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



🟣 RPK and M4 Blueprints

🟣 Purple chrome LTV Skin



Available now in the Call of Duty Store in-game tab Electrify your ride and weapon with the Purple Jolt bundle🟣 RPK and M4 Blueprints🟣 Purple chrome LTV SkinAvailable now in the Call of Duty Store in-game tab Electrify your ride and weapon with the Purple Jolt bundle 💥🟣 RPK and M4 Blueprints🟣 Purple chrome LTV Skin Available now in the Call of Duty Store in-game tab ⚡️ https://t.co/F975eJfRsP

The Purple Jolt Tracer Pack is undoubtedly one of the most attractive in-game bundles and includes several items worth having in your collection. Here's what players can expect in the pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Calisto Skin: Violet in Violet

M4 Blueprint: Heliotrope

RPK Blueprint: Eminence

Finishing Move: Smack Attack

LTV Skin: Grapeminds

Charm: Bolt Shock

It's worth noting that both the M4 blueprint and the RPK blueprint come with purple tracer rounds and a death effect called Shocking Purple. Furthermore, some in-built weapon tuning has been added to the class setups as well. Here's what you'll find in the two blueprints.

Heliotrope Pro-Tuned

Magazine Ammo Capacity

Damage Range

Recoil Steadiness

Purple Tracers

Shocking purple: Death Effect

Eminence Pro-Tuned

Bullet Velocity

Damage Range

Recoil Steadiness

Purple Tracers

Shocking Purple: Death Effect

What's the price for the Purple Jolt Tracer Pack in MW 2 and WZ 2?

The Purple Jolt Tracer Pack will cost 2,400 Call of Duty points. If you have that much in-game currency, you don't have to worry. If not, you can purchase the same amount with $19.99 or its equivalent regional currency.

Is it worth it?

Players will always question the worth of a microtransactional item. To that end, it's worth noting that none of the above items will be beneficial to your gameplay in any way. However, they will make you look cool and intimidating in front of other players online. So if you want your in-game character to have a certain appearance and carry exquisite weapons, this Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 pack is perfect for you.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is live right now. It has brought in a lot of fresh content, including a ranked mode for multiplayer and a resurgence map for battle royale. That aside, numerous bundles and packs can be purchased from the store. To stay informed about all of it, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming Section.

Poll : 0 votes