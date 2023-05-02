Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Settings guide: How to turn off in-game music?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 feature some of the best main menu and in-game background music. These sounds help the player base experience a truly immersive gaming experience as they surround the hearing senses. However, some players may find them distracting and can opt to turn them off or lower their volumes. The developers allow the player base to tweak almost every nook and cranny of the game, including graphics settings and audio systems, to fit their playstyle.

These options can be used to personalize the game and minimize disturbances as much as possible.

This article will outline how to turn off the in-game music in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

A quick guide to turning off all music volumes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Activision caters to a massive player base with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The series’ amount of customization is quite refreshing as developers have opened the possibilities for different gameplay experiences.

Players can utilize the steps listed below to configure the sound settings according to their preferences quickly.

Launch the game.

Head over to the settings menu marked with a Gear icon.

Under the various sections, navigate to the Audio settings tab.

Select Audio under the Volumes tab and click on “Show More.”

Configure both “Gameplay Music Volume” and “Cinematic Music Volume” settings as per requirement.

Turn the levels down to zero to completely turn off the sounds.

This is a great way to reduce audio distractions and increase the chances of hearing more footsteps from enemy operators. This can help squads acquire important information about the position of nearby enemy teams to form an attack plan.

Players can also turn off Juggernaut music from the same settings menu under Advanced Settings in the Audio section.

Audio engine

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 utilize the same game engine developed by Infinity Ward called the IW 9.0. This version includes new features like a freshwater simulator, improved AI, a new audio engine with improved 3-dimensional sound, and immersive Audio.

The audio engine of any game constitutes a significant part as it contributes to its immersive experience. The presence of an improved audio system can change the dynamic of the game. It enables players to rely on their senses and create favorable situations during gunfights.

However, both the multiplayer and battle royale titles had a rough patch on release and had some inconsistencies in the directional audio cues. This caused the player base to face difficulties as footsteps and gunfire often got masked under ambient game sounds.

Fortunately, the developers deployed different patches to fix these recurring issues, enabling players to listen to footsteps amid chaos. The noises included sounds like killstreaks, zone warnings, and even gunfire.

It can be detrimental for users to play Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 at maximum volumes. Hence, it is widely suggested to control the overall volume output of the game to minimize the adverse hearing effects. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for recent updates and settings guides.

Poll : 0 votes