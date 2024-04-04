Monopoly Go: All Palace Parade rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go Palace Parade commenced on April 4 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 6 at the same time. This two-day event features 42 tiers of rewards, which players can obtain by acquiring points. In terms of free Dice Rolls, this is one of the biggest events so far in 2024, offering a total of 15,645 rolls.

This article features a list containing all the milestones, required points, and rewards. It also offers a few strategies to make the most of this event.

All Monopoly Go Palace Parade event milestones, points required, and rewards

The ongoing Palace Parade succeeded the previous Egg-cellent Easter event in Monopoly Go, which featured 50 milestones and rewards. Here are the milestones and the number of points you need to get each reward.

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 5 20x Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 50 125x Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Sticker Pack 7 15 10 Minutes Rent Frenzy 8 20 Cash 9 100 225x Dice Rolls 10 25 Cash 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash 13 250 450x Dice Rolls 14 35 Cash 15 50 Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash 17 400 700xDice Rolls 18 50 10 Minutes High Roller 19 75 Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,200x Dice Rolls 22 60 Cash 23 65 Sticker Pack 24 70 15 Minutes Rent Frenzy 25 80 100x Dice Rolls 26 500 Cash 27 150 225xDice Rolls 28 200 Cash 29 250 Sticker Pack 30 1,200 1,700x Dice 31 300 5 Minutes Cash Boost 32 400 Cash 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,400xDice Rolls 35 550 Sticker Pack 36 600 Cash 37 700 700x Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Cash 39 750 800x Dice Rolls 40 800 Sticker Pack 41 900 Cash 42 4,300 7,000x Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The first milestone provides in-game cash after you acquire five points, while the last one requires you to collect 4,300 points to unlock 7,000 free Dice Rolls and a Sticker Pack.

The rewards on offer are credited to players' profiles and help them to progress in the game. Apart from the 15,645 free Dice Rolls, this event also features several colored Sticker Packs and timed rewards like Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Boost.

The High Roller is a different game mode that has its own rules and offers higher rewards. Using this event, players can acquire 10 minutes of access to this exclusive game mode.

What are the strategies needed for success in the Monopoly Go Palace Parade event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the strategies you will need to achieve success during the ongoing event:

Prioritize landing on Tax and Utility tiles: Palace Parade is a Tax and Utility event. Hence, the rewards are maximized when you land on tiles marked with Tax and Utility. These tiles are often clustered on one side of the playing board, providing an opportunity to earn a good amount of points and bonuses.

Increase the Roll Multiplier factor strategically: Before landing on Tax and Utility tiles, consider elevating the Roll Multiplier. This can significantly enhance your rewards based on the selected multiplier factor. However, strategic use of the Roll Multiplier is necessary to avoid a shortage of Dice Rolls since they usually consume large chunks of these rolls.

Utilize resources like the official Monopoly Go Discord server: Joining the game's Discord server can provide a competitive advantage. The developers often share links for free dice rolls on the server, which can greatly improve your chances of getting more rewards during the event.

