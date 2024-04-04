Monopoly Go: All Palace Parade rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go Palace Parade commenced on April 4 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 6 at the same time. This two-day event features 42 tiers of rewards, which players can obtain by acquiring points. In terms of free Dice Rolls, this is one of the biggest events so far in 2024, offering a total of 15,645 rolls.
This article features a list containing all the milestones, required points, and rewards. It also offers a few strategies to make the most of this event.
All Monopoly Go Palace Parade event milestones, points required, and rewards
The ongoing Palace Parade succeeded the previous Egg-cellent Easter event in Monopoly Go, which featured 50 milestones and rewards. Here are the milestones and the number of points you need to get each reward.
The first milestone provides in-game cash after you acquire five points, while the last one requires you to collect 4,300 points to unlock 7,000 free Dice Rolls and a Sticker Pack.
The rewards on offer are credited to players' profiles and help them to progress in the game. Apart from the 15,645 free Dice Rolls, this event also features several colored Sticker Packs and timed rewards like Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Boost.
The High Roller is a different game mode that has its own rules and offers higher rewards. Using this event, players can acquire 10 minutes of access to this exclusive game mode.
What are the strategies needed for success in the Monopoly Go Palace Parade event?
Here are all the strategies you will need to achieve success during the ongoing event:
Prioritize landing on Tax and Utility tiles: Palace Parade is a Tax and Utility event. Hence, the rewards are maximized when you land on tiles marked with Tax and Utility. These tiles are often clustered on one side of the playing board, providing an opportunity to earn a good amount of points and bonuses.
Increase the Roll Multiplier factor strategically: Before landing on Tax and Utility tiles, consider elevating the Roll Multiplier. This can significantly enhance your rewards based on the selected multiplier factor. However, strategic use of the Roll Multiplier is necessary to avoid a shortage of Dice Rolls since they usually consume large chunks of these rolls.
Utilize resources like the official Monopoly Go Discord server: Joining the game's Discord server can provide a competitive advantage. The developers often share links for free dice rolls on the server, which can greatly improve your chances of getting more rewards during the event.
