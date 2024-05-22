Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' is the latest main event, featuring 42 tiers of milestones and their consecutive rewards. Each reward is only unlocked upon achieving the required points tied with the milestone level. This event begins with the first milestone, unlocked at five points, and ends with the 42nd milestone level, unlocking at 6,500 points.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event.

All milestones, required points, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event

Expand Tweet

This latest event began on May 21, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude on May 23 at the same time, providing 48 hours of thrill and exclusive rewards.

The following table enlists all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack (1-star x2) 4 80 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack (1-star x2) 7 25 Cash 8 150 225 Dice Rolls 9 25 Cash 10 30 Rent Frenzy 15 Minutes 11 35 Sticker Pack (1-star x2) 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 Dice Rolls 14 45 Sticker Pack (2-stars x3) 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 Dice Rolls 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker Pack (3-stars x3) 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 100 High Roller 15 Minutes 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 Dice Rolls 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 Dice Rolls 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker Pack (4-stars x4) 29 225 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 30 2,200 1,800 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack (4-stars x4) 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 3,750 Dice Rolls 35 600 Sticker Pack (5-stars x6) 36 700 Rent Frenzy 25 Minutes 37 800 500 Dice Rolls 38 3,500 Cash 39 900 550 Dice Rolls 40 1,000 Sticker Pack (5-stars x6) 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 6,500 Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The rewards for this event include a total of 16,135 Dice Rolls, abundant Cash, Sticker Packs, and several timed rewards. These timed rewards, such as the 40-minute Rent Frenzy, the 15-minute High Roller, and the 5-minute Cash Boost, grant limited-time access to special events that offer additional in-game items.

Sticker Packs, on the other hand, provide various quality stickers for different albums. Successfully collecting all the stickers in an album makes players eligible for more rewards.

Players looking to boost their gaming profile should invest their time in this event, as it offers the valuable Dice Rolls necessary for effectively using the Roll Multiplier at higher factors, thereby multiplying the rewards.

What are the strategies to get maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Consider the following tips to optimize your success in the ongoing event:

Aim for Property tiles: Collecting points in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event relies on gathering Pickups scattered across the board, primarily found on Property tiles. Focus on landing on these tiles to quickly complete the event.

Collecting points in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event relies on gathering Pickups scattered across the board, primarily found on Property tiles. Focus on landing on these tiles to quickly complete the event. Utilize Roll Multipliers: Enhance point accumulation with Roll Multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns you ten points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Use them wisely to avoid running out of Dice Rolls.

Enhance point accumulation with Roll Multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns you ten points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Use them wisely to avoid running out of Dice Rolls. Prioritize free dice links: Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links to collect additional Dice Rolls. This strategy ensures a steady supply of rolls, increasing your chances of winning bonuses in this event.

Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback