Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified May 22, 2024 08:41 GMT
All details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event

The Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' is the latest main event, featuring 42 tiers of milestones and their consecutive rewards. Each reward is only unlocked upon achieving the required points tied with the milestone level. This event begins with the first milestone, unlocked at five points, and ends with the 42nd milestone level, unlocking at 6,500 points.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event.

All milestones, required points, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event

This latest event began on May 21, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude on May 23 at the same time, providing 48 hours of thrill and exclusive rewards.

The following table enlists all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash

2

10

15 Dice Rolls

3

10

Sticker Pack (1-star x2)

4

80

125 Dice Rolls

5

15

Cash

6

20

Sticker Pack (1-star x2)

7

25

Cash

8

150

225 Dice Rolls

9

25

Cash

10

30

Rent Frenzy 15 Minutes

11

35

Sticker Pack (1-star x2)

12

40

Cash

13

425

570 Dice Rolls

14

45

Sticker Pack (2-stars x3)

15

50

Cash

16

55

Cash

17

800

850 Dice Rolls

18

60

Cash

19

70

Sticker Pack (3-stars x3)

20

80

Cash

21

1,000

1,000 Dice Rolls

22

100

High Roller 15 Minutes

23

120

Cash

24

130

120 Dice Rolls

25

700

Cash

26

150

130 Dice Rolls

27

250

Cash

28

200

Sticker Pack (4-stars x4)

29

225

Cash Boost 5 Minutes

30

2,200

1,800 Dice Rolls

31

300

Cash

32

400

Sticker Pack (4-stars x4)

33

500

Cash

34

4,500

3,750 Dice Rolls

35

600

Sticker Pack (5-stars x6)

36

700

Rent Frenzy 25 Minutes

37

800

500 Dice Rolls

38

3,500

Cash

39

900

550 Dice Rolls

40

1,000

Sticker Pack (5-stars x6)

41

1,100

Cash

42

6,500

6,500 Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The rewards for this event include a total of 16,135 Dice Rolls, abundant Cash, Sticker Packs, and several timed rewards. These timed rewards, such as the 40-minute Rent Frenzy, the 15-minute High Roller, and the 5-minute Cash Boost, grant limited-time access to special events that offer additional in-game items.

Sticker Packs, on the other hand, provide various quality stickers for different albums. Successfully collecting all the stickers in an album makes players eligible for more rewards.

Players looking to boost their gaming profile should invest their time in this event, as it offers the valuable Dice Rolls necessary for effectively using the Roll Multiplier at higher factors, thereby multiplying the rewards.

What are the strategies to get maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)
Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Consider the following tips to optimize your success in the ongoing event:

  • Aim for Property tiles: Collecting points in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event relies on gathering Pickups scattered across the board, primarily found on Property tiles. Focus on landing on these tiles to quickly complete the event.
  • Utilize Roll Multipliers: Enhance point accumulation with Roll Multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns you ten points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Use them wisely to avoid running out of Dice Rolls.
  • Prioritize free dice links: Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links to collect additional Dice Rolls. This strategy ensures a steady supply of rolls, increasing your chances of winning bonuses in this event.

