Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' is the latest main event, featuring 42 tiers of milestones and their consecutive rewards. Each reward is only unlocked upon achieving the required points tied with the milestone level. This event begins with the first milestone, unlocked at five points, and ends with the 42nd milestone level, unlocking at 6,500 points.
This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event.
All milestones, required points, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event
This latest event began on May 21, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude on May 23 at the same time, providing 48 hours of thrill and exclusive rewards.
The following table enlists all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event:
The rewards for this event include a total of 16,135 Dice Rolls, abundant Cash, Sticker Packs, and several timed rewards. These timed rewards, such as the 40-minute Rent Frenzy, the 15-minute High Roller, and the 5-minute Cash Boost, grant limited-time access to special events that offer additional in-game items.
Sticker Packs, on the other hand, provide various quality stickers for different albums. Successfully collecting all the stickers in an album makes players eligible for more rewards.
Players looking to boost their gaming profile should invest their time in this event, as it offers the valuable Dice Rolls necessary for effectively using the Roll Multiplier at higher factors, thereby multiplying the rewards.
What are the strategies to get maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event?
Consider the following tips to optimize your success in the ongoing event:
- Aim for Property tiles: Collecting points in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event relies on gathering Pickups scattered across the board, primarily found on Property tiles. Focus on landing on these tiles to quickly complete the event.
- Utilize Roll Multipliers: Enhance point accumulation with Roll Multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns you ten points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Use them wisely to avoid running out of Dice Rolls.
- Prioritize free dice links: Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links to collect additional Dice Rolls. This strategy ensures a steady supply of rolls, increasing your chances of winning bonuses in this event.
Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:
- Monopoly Go Today's event schedule
- How to add friends in Monopoly Go?
- How to delete friends in Monopoly Go?
- Is Monopoly Go worth playing in 2024?
- How to get free Dice Rolls in Monopoly Go
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!