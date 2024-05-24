Monopoly Go daily event schedule for today (May 24, 2024)

All tycoons await the Monopoly Go daily event schedule every day, as each event offers a small boost to their progress. There are plenty of Monopoly Go events scheduled for May 24, 2024. This includes events that allow you to get more rewards from bank heists, special treasure-digging events, daily tournaments, and more.

This article will talk about all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 24, 2024, in more detail.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 24, 2024

Mega Heist can help you earn a lot from Bank Heist (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 24, 2024, have some amazing rewards for you. Since the Sunken Treasure Dig Event is currently live, tycoons will try to get more event-exclusive tokens for it.

Since you will need a lot of dice rolls to gather enough tokens to complete the event, the free parking event will bring free dice rewards as well.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 AM EST and will be live until 8:59 AM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 AM EST and will be live until 8:59 AM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM EST and will be live until 2:59 PM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM EST and will be live until 2:59 PM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 AM EST and will be live until 11:59 AM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM EST and will be live until 11:59 AM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Arrival at 12:00 AM EST and will be live until 8:59 AM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs)

The Free Parking Dice event in today's Monopoly Go daily event schedule can help you earn plenty of dice rolls to complete all the other events (check the list below) scheduled for today.

Monopoly Go daily events, tournaments, and more

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season has introduced several amazing events and tournaments, which are listed below:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Map of Fortunes: Map of Fortune is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 23, 2024 , at 9:00 am EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT+4hrs) and will run until May 25, 2024 .

Map of Fortune is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on , at 9:00 am EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT+4hrs) and will run until . Bullseye Boom : Bullseye Boom is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 24, 2024 , at 2:00 PM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) and will end on May 26, 2024.

: Bullseye Boom is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on , at 2:00 PM EST (CST +1hr, PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs) and will end on Sunken Treasures Digging Event: Sunken Treasures Digging Event began on May 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) and will last until May 26, 2024 (alternatively May 25, depending on your timezone) at 3:59 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour).

Previous Day's Monopoly Go Daily Events - May 23, 2024

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events that were scheduled for May 23, 2024:

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback