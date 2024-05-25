Monopoly Go daily events for today (May 25, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for March 25, 2024, will help you explore some amazing participation rewards. The popular in-game events arrive with plenty of free dice rolls, discounts on landmark upgrades, and more. However, since there are plenty of events, it often gets hard to keep track of them.

This article will tell you about all the Monopoly Go daily events for May 25, 2024, and the rewards you can get from it.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 25, 2024

Mega Heist allows you to get amazing loots (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 25, 2024, provide you with a chance to grab free dice, which can help you complete the Sunken Treasure Digging event. Besides, there are plenty of other events, like the Builder Bash that can help you upgrade your landmarks at a discounted cost.

Here are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 25, 2024:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Arrives at 12:00 AM EDT and will be live until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

Arrives at 12:00 AM EDT and will be live until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) Builder Bash: Arrives at 9:00 AM EDT and will be live until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 AM EDT and will be live until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 PM EDT and will be live until 11:59 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

Arrives at 3:00 PM EDT and will be live until 11:59 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrives at 12:00 AM EDT (May 26) and will be live until 8:59 AM EST EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

Monopoly Go daily events, tournaments, and more

Making Music is the new season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season has introduced several amazing events and tournaments, which are listed below:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Captain's Quest: Captain's Quest is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 25, 2024 , at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until May 27, 2024 .

Captain's Quest is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on , at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until . Bullseye Boom : Bullseye Boom is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 24, 2024 , at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 26, 2024.

: Bullseye Boom is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on , at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on Sunken Treasures Digging Event: Sunken Treasures Digging Event began on May 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +4hrs, CST +1hour) and will last until May 26, 2024 (alternatively May 25, depending on your timezone) at 3:59 AM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs).

Previous Day's Monopoly Go Daily Events - May 25, 2024

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events that were scheduled for May 23, 2024:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

(30 minutes) Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

(20 minutes) Mega Heist (45 minutes)

(45 minutes) Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

