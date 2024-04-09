Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble: Rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble is the latest three-day event, offering 49 tiers of rewards, each attached to a milestone number accessible only after achieving the required points. These points are earned through strategic gameplay, involving adept maneuvering to outpace and defeat opponents. The event starts with milestone 1 at 5 points, offering 70 Fountain Tokens as rewards. In contrast, the final milestone offers a Sticker Pack and 6,500 free Dice Rolls upon achieving 7,500 points.

Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble commenced on April 8 at 3 pm UTC, presenting a 78-hour challenge that demands patience and consistency. This event boasts a total reward pool of 15,605 Dice Rolls, giving players an opportunity to progress smoothly in the game. Furthermore, they can also obtain 4,480 Fountain Partners Tokens by actively engaging in the event.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the rewards offered in the ongoing event:

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 5 170x Fountain Partner Tokens 2 10 20x Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 55 85x Fountain Partner Tokens 6 15 80 Coins 7 20 5 Minutes Cash Boost 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 120x Fountain Partner Tokens 10 150 200x Dice Rolls 11 30 Cash 12 35 160x Fountain Partner Tokens 13 35 Sticker Pack 14 40 220x Fountain Partner Tokens 15 300 350x Dice Rolls 16 40 Cash 17 45 10 Minutes Cash Grab 18 50 Sticker Pack 19 55 250x Fountain Partner Tokens 20 700 600x Dice Rolls 21 60 Cash 22 70 Sticker Pack 23 80 250x Fountain Partner Tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1,250 1,000x Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 120 10 Minutes High Roller 28 130 280x Fountain Partner Tokens 29 150 100x Dice Rolls 30 900 Cash 31 225 300x Fountain Partner Tokens 32 400 Sticker Pack 33 350 200 Free Rolls 34 300 400x Fountain Partner Tokens 35 1,800 1,500x DiceRolls 36 400 500x Fountain Partner Tokens 37 600 Sticker Pack 38 700 10 Minutes Cash Boost 39 800 500x Fountain Partner Tokens 40 3,200 2,400x Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 42 1,000 650x Fountain Partner Tokens 43 1,200 750x Dice Rolls 44 2,500 Cash 45 1,300 900x Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,500 Five Star Purple Sticker Pack 48 1,600 800x Fountain Partner Tokens 49 7,500 6,500x Dice Rolls

Timed rewards like Cash Boost, Cash Grab, and High Roller are the main sources of inspiration for players to pursue this event. They provide access to different game modes for a limited duration. The Sticker Packs and ample Cash further enhance the allure of the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event.

Additionally, the Fountain Partners Tokens collected throughout this event can be used to build the fountain within the game, offering more rewards like free Dice Rolls.

How to collect maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

To maximize rewards in the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event, consider employing the following strategies:

Focus on landing on corner tiles: Prioritize landing on the four corner tiles: The Beginning of the Board (GO->), The 'Just Visiting' in Jail, Free Parking, or the 'Go to Jail' Tile. These tiles offer significant point bonuses and are essential for accumulating points efficiently. Increase Roll Multiplier: Before landing on corner tiles, aim to boost your Roll Multiplier. This will grant enhanced rewards in the game. Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: The Roll Multiplier consumes an ample supply of Dice Rolls which may lead to its shortage. Thus, use the Roll Multiplier effectively to avoid exhausting your Dice Rolls prematurely. Utilize Discord server: Join the game's Discord server to gain a competitive edge. Developers often share links for free Dice Rolls on the server, providing an opportunity to bolster your resources without expending in-game currency or waiting for natural regeneration. Stay active on the server to capitalize on these bonuses as they're released.

