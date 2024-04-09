Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Apr 09, 2024 10:44 GMT
All details regarding the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble is the latest three-day event, offering 49 tiers of rewards, each attached to a milestone number accessible only after achieving the required points. These points are earned through strategic gameplay, involving adept maneuvering to outpace and defeat opponents. The event starts with milestone 1 at 5 points, offering 70 Fountain Tokens as rewards. In contrast, the final milestone offers a Sticker Pack and 6,500 free Dice Rolls upon achieving 7,500 points.

This article lists all the rewards and milestones in the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event.

All Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event rewards, milestones, and required points

Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble commenced on April 8 at 3 pm UTC, presenting a 78-hour challenge that demands patience and consistency. This event boasts a total reward pool of 15,605 Dice Rolls, giving players an opportunity to progress smoothly in the game. Furthermore, they can also obtain 4,480 Fountain Partners Tokens by actively engaging in the event.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the rewards offered in the ongoing event:

Milestone

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

170x Fountain Partner Tokens

2

10

20x Dice Rolls

3

10

Cash

4

10

Sticker Pack

5

55

85x Fountain Partner Tokens

6

15

80 Coins

7

20

5 Minutes Cash Boost

8

20

Sticker Pack

9

25

120x Fountain Partner Tokens

10

150

200x Dice Rolls

11

30

Cash

12

35

160x Fountain Partner Tokens

13

35

Sticker Pack

14

40

220x Fountain Partner Tokens

15

300

350x Dice Rolls

16

40

Cash

17

45

10 Minutes Cash Grab

18

50

Sticker Pack

19

55

250x Fountain Partner Tokens

20

700

600x Dice Rolls

21

60

Cash

22

70

Sticker Pack

23

80

250x Fountain Partner Tokens

24

60

Cash

25

1,250

1,000x Dice Rolls

26

80

Cash

27

120

10 Minutes High Roller

28

130

280x Fountain Partner Tokens

29

150

100x Dice Rolls

30

900

Cash

31

225

300x Fountain Partner Tokens

32

400

Sticker Pack

33

350

200 Free Rolls

34

300

400x Fountain Partner Tokens

35

1,800

1,500x DiceRolls

36

400

500x Fountain Partner Tokens

37

600

Sticker Pack

38

700

10 Minutes Cash Boost

39

800

500x Fountain Partner Tokens

40

3,200

2,400x Dice Rolls

41

900

Sticker Pack

42

1,000

650x Fountain Partner Tokens

43

1,200

750x Dice Rolls

44

2,500

Cash

45

1,300

900x Dice Rolls

46

1,200

Cash

47

1,500

Five Star Purple Sticker Pack

48

1,600

800x Fountain Partner Tokens

49

7,500

6,500x Dice Rolls

Timed rewards like Cash Boost, Cash Grab, and High Roller are the main sources of inspiration for players to pursue this event. They provide access to different game modes for a limited duration. The Sticker Packs and ample Cash further enhance the allure of the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event.

Additionally, the Fountain Partners Tokens collected throughout this event can be used to build the fountain within the game, offering more rewards like free Dice Rolls.

How to collect maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event

Playing board (Image via Scopely)
To maximize rewards in the Monopoly Go Sphinx Scramble event, consider employing the following strategies:

  1. Focus on landing on corner tiles: Prioritize landing on the four corner tiles: The Beginning of the Board (GO->), The 'Just Visiting' in Jail, Free Parking, or the 'Go to Jail' Tile. These tiles offer significant point bonuses and are essential for accumulating points efficiently.
  2. Increase Roll Multiplier: Before landing on corner tiles, aim to boost your Roll Multiplier. This will grant enhanced rewards in the game.
  3. Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: The Roll Multiplier consumes an ample supply of Dice Rolls which may lead to its shortage. Thus, use the Roll Multiplier effectively to avoid exhausting your Dice Rolls prematurely.
  4. Utilize Discord server: Join the game's Discord server to gain a competitive edge. Developers often share links for free Dice Rolls on the server, providing an opportunity to bolster your resources without expending in-game currency or waiting for natural regeneration. Stay active on the server to capitalize on these bonuses as they're released.

