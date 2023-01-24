Monster Hunter Rise "Failed to Save" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Monster Hunter Rise’s arrival to Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass has been an incredibly successful affair.

With the title expanding to newer platforms, more players are eventually trying out the game and enjoying some of the incredible monsters and hunts that it has to offer.

However, PC players who are on Steam seem to be facing a lot of issues with not just connectivity, but with being able to save game files as well.

One of the errors that players have been getting in the last couple of days is the "Failed to Save" code, which crashes the game every time it pops up. The issue occurs when the title fails to create a Save File and then either crashes the game entirely or force exits to the desktop.

It’s one of the more frustrating bugs to deal with as Capcom is yet to release a permanent fix to the solution. However, there are a few temporary workarounds that the Steam community has come up with.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the steps that you can try out in order to deal with the “Failed to Save” error in Monster Hunter Rise.

Fixing the "Failed to Save" error in Monster Hunter Rise

The "Failed to Save" error in Monster Hunter Rise started cropping up right after patch version 3.6.1.1 went live on the servers last year. Even Steam acknowledged it in one of their blog posts and talked about a temporary solution that players will be able to employ in order to resolve it.

Here's how you can deal with the error:

Download and install the latest Monster Hunter Rise patch. You will be able to do it through the Steam client by checking for the latest updates, and then downloading and installing the new patch once you receive the prompt. Once you successfully install the new update, you will then be required to disable Steam Cloud by making your way to the Steam Library and then right-clicking on Monster Hunter Rise. This will open up a pop-up where you will need to select Properties. In Properties, go to General, and under the Steam Cloud section, you will have the option to disable the online storage of your saved files. By unchecking the box, you will disable the feature. Once that is done, you will be required to delete the local Save Data that is on your PC. To be able to delete the local save storage, you will need to go to Local Disc C and then into Program Files (x86). There, you will find the Steam folder containing the User Data (pick the one with your User ID) and then 1446780. Copy the file and paste it somewhere else before deleting the save. You will then be required to launch the game and create a new save data. After that is done, quit the game, and then enable the Steam Cloud feature. Now, paste the previous data in the Saved File directory and overwriting it. Then, upload to Steam Cloud, which will more than likely fix the issue that you are facing.

If you are still facing the same issue after completing the above steps, you might need to wait for Capcom to come up with a hotfix to deal with the performance errors in Monster Hunter Rise.

