Monster Hunter Wilds: All available crafting recipes 

Monster Hunter Wilds offers numerous crafting recipes that can greatly aid in the different facets of the title's gameplay. Certain recipes provide healing or support, while others serve as traps or can be used for offensive purposes during confrontations with monsters. Given the vast array of materials available within the game, you can craft over 60 distinct items.
This article sheds light on all available crafting recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds.
List of all crafting recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds
All types of crafting recipes in MH Wilds are highlighted below:
Recipes for Healing/Support
1) Potion
- Ingredients: Herb
2) Mega Potion
- Ingredients: Potion, Honey
3) First-aid
- Ingredients: First-aid Med, Honey
4) Antidote
- Ingredients: Antidote Herb
5) Herbal Medicine
- Ingredients: Antidote, Blue Mushroom
6) Deodorant
- Ingredients: Smokenut, Bitterbug Broth
7) Cleanser
- Ingredients: Fire Herb, Godbug Essence
8) Max Potion
- Ingredients: Catalyst, Mandragora
9) Catalyst
- Ingredients: Bitterbug Broth, Honey
10) Immunizer
- Ingredients: Bitterbug Broth, Mandragora
11) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
12) Lifepowder
- Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Blue Mushroom
13) Dust of Life
- Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Gloamgrass Bud
14) Herbal Powder
- Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Herbal Medicine
15) Energy Drink
- Ingredients: Nitroshroom, Honey
16) Cool Drink
- Ingredients: Chillshroom
17) Hot Drink
- Ingredients: Hot Pepper
18) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
19) Demondrug
- Ingredients: Catalyst, Might Seed
20) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
21) Demon Powder
- Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Might Seed
22) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
23) Armorskin
- Ingredients: Catalyst, Adamant Seed
24) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
25) Hardshell Powder
- Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Adamant Seed
26) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
Recipes for Traps/Offense
27) Farcaster
- Ingredients: Smokenut, Exciteshroom
28) Gunpowder
- Ingredients: Fire Herb, Nitroshroom
29) Barrel Bomb
- Ingredients: Fire Herb, Small Barrel
30) Large Barrel Bomb
- Ingredients: Gunpowder, Large Barrel
31) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
32) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
33) Smoke Bomb
- Ingredients: Smokenut, Ivy
34) Poison Smoke Bomb
- Ingredients: Smokenut, Toadstool
35) Flash Pod
- Ingredients: Flashbug Phosphor
36) Dung Pod
- Ingredients: Dung
37) Dung Pod
- Ingredients: Rolled-up Dung
38) Large Dung Pod
- Ingredients: Dung Pod, Nitroshroom
39) Luring Pod
- Ingredients: Exciteshroom, Bitterbug Broth
40) Poisoned Meat
- Ingredients: Raw Meat, Toadstool
41) Tinged Meat
- Ingredients: Raw Meat, Parashroom
42) Drugged Meat
- Ingredients: Raw Meat, Sleep Herb
43) Net
- Ingredients: Ivy, Spider Web
44) Pitfall Trap
- Ingredients: Trap Tool, Net
45) Shock Trap
- Ingredients: Trap Tool, Thunderbug Capacitor
46) Tranq Bomb
- Ingredients: Sleep Herb, Parashroom
Ammo recipes
47) Tranq Ammo
- Ingredients: Tranq Bomb, Normal Ammo
48) Tranq Blade
- Ingredients: Tranq Bomb, Throwing Knife
49) Sticky Ammo
- Ingredients: Blastnut
50) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
51) Cluster Bomb
- Ingredients: Bomberry
52) Slicing Ammo
- Ingredients: Slashberry
53) TBA
- Ingredients: N/A
54) Flaming Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Fire Herb
55) Water Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Flowfern
56) Thunder Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Thunderbug Capacitor
57) Freeze Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Snow Herb
58) Dragon Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Dragonfell Berr
59) Poison Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Toadstool
60) Paralysis Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Parashroom
61) Sleep Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Sleep Herb
62) Exhaust Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Exciteshroom
63) Recover Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Blue Mushroom
64) Demon Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Might Seed
65) Armor Ammo
- Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Adamant Seed
66) Wyvern Ammo
- Ingredients: Dragonstrike Nut
Note: The missing recipes will be updated promptly upon their disclosure.
To complete the crafting process, it is essential that you first gather the necessary items as outlined in the recipes. Subsequently, follow the below steps to progress:
- Navigate to Menu → Items & Equipment → Crafting List
- Select your preferred recipe.
- Start crafting by adding the ingredients.
Once you are on the Crafting List, you can enable or disable the Auto-Crafting feature by pressing R3 (PlayStation) or the left analog stick (Xbox).
