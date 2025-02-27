Monster Hunter Wilds: All available crafting recipes 

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 27, 2025 11:16 GMT
Monster Hunter Wilds still (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)
A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds offers numerous crafting recipes that can greatly aid in the different facets of the title's gameplay. Certain recipes provide healing or support, while others serve as traps or can be used for offensive purposes during confrontations with monsters. Given the vast array of materials available within the game, you can craft over 60 distinct items.

Ad

This article sheds light on all available crafting recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds.

List of all crafting recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Crafting certain items can greatly aid during battles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)
Crafting certain items can greatly aid during battles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

All types of crafting recipes in MH Wilds are highlighted below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recipes for Healing/Support

1) Potion

  • Ingredients: Herb

2) Mega Potion

  • Ingredients: Potion, Honey

3) First-aid

  • Ingredients: First-aid Med, Honey

4) Antidote

  • Ingredients: Antidote Herb

5) Herbal Medicine

  • Ingredients: Antidote, Blue Mushroom

6) Deodorant

  • Ingredients: Smokenut, Bitterbug Broth

7) Cleanser

  • Ingredients: Fire Herb, Godbug Essence

8) Max Potion

  • Ingredients: Catalyst, Mandragora

9) Catalyst

  • Ingredients: Bitterbug Broth, Honey

10) Immunizer

  • Ingredients: Bitterbug Broth, Mandragora

11) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

12) Lifepowder

  • Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Blue Mushroom

13) Dust of Life

  • Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Gloamgrass Bud
Ad

14) Herbal Powder

  • Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Herbal Medicine

15) Energy Drink

  • Ingredients: Nitroshroom, Honey

16) Cool Drink

  • Ingredients: Chillshroom

17) Hot Drink

  • Ingredients: Hot Pepper

18) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

19) Demondrug

  • Ingredients: Catalyst, Might Seed

20) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

21) Demon Powder

  • Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Might Seed

22) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

23) Armorskin

  • Ingredients: Catalyst, Adamant Seed

24) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

25) Hardshell Powder

  • Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Adamant Seed

26) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

Recipes for Traps/Offense

27) Farcaster

  • Ingredients: Smokenut, Exciteshroom
Ad

28) Gunpowder

  • Ingredients: Fire Herb, Nitroshroom

29) Barrel Bomb

  • Ingredients: Fire Herb, Small Barrel

30) Large Barrel Bomb

  • Ingredients: Gunpowder, Large Barrel

31) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

32) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

33) Smoke Bomb

  • Ingredients: Smokenut, Ivy

34) Poison Smoke Bomb

  • Ingredients: Smokenut, Toadstool

35) Flash Pod

  • Ingredients: Flashbug Phosphor

36) Dung Pod

  • Ingredients: Dung

37) Dung Pod

  • Ingredients: Rolled-up Dung

38) Large Dung Pod

  • Ingredients: Dung Pod, Nitroshroom

39) Luring Pod

  • Ingredients: Exciteshroom, Bitterbug Broth

40) Poisoned Meat

  • Ingredients: Raw Meat, Toadstool
Ad

41) Tinged Meat

  • Ingredients: Raw Meat, Parashroom

42) Drugged Meat

  • Ingredients: Raw Meat, Sleep Herb

43) Net

  • Ingredients: Ivy, Spider Web

44) Pitfall Trap

  • Ingredients: Trap Tool, Net

45) Shock Trap

  • Ingredients: Trap Tool, Thunderbug Capacitor

46) Tranq Bomb

  • Ingredients: Sleep Herb, Parashroom

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds review

Ammo recipes

47) Tranq Ammo

  • Ingredients: Tranq Bomb, Normal Ammo

48) Tranq Blade

  • Ingredients: Tranq Bomb, Throwing Knife

49) Sticky Ammo

  • Ingredients: Blastnut

50) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

51) Cluster Bomb

  • Ingredients: Bomberry
Ad

52) Slicing Ammo

  • Ingredients: Slashberry

53) TBA

  • Ingredients: N/A

54) Flaming Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Fire Herb

55) Water Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Flowfern

56) Thunder Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Thunderbug Capacitor

57) Freeze Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Snow Herb

58) Dragon Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Dragonfell Berr

59) Poison Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Toadstool

60) Paralysis Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Parashroom

61) Sleep Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Sleep Herb

62) Exhaust Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Exciteshroom

63) Recover Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Blue Mushroom
Ad

64) Demon Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Might Seed

65) Armor Ammo

  • Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Adamant Seed

66) Wyvern Ammo

  • Ingredients: Dragonstrike Nut

Note: The missing recipes will be updated promptly upon their disclosure.

To complete the crafting process, it is essential that you first gather the necessary items as outlined in the recipes. Subsequently, follow the below steps to progress:

  • Navigate to Menu → Items & Equipment → Crafting List
  • Select your preferred recipe.
  • Start crafting by adding the ingredients.
Ad

Once you are on the Crafting List, you can enable or disable the Auto-Crafting feature by pressing R3 (PlayStation) or the left analog stick (Xbox).

Check out more Monster Hunter Wilds guides below:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी