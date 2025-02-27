Monster Hunter Wilds: All available crafting recipes 

Monster Hunter Wilds offers numerous crafting recipes that can greatly aid in the different facets of the title's gameplay. Certain recipes provide healing or support, while others serve as traps or can be used for offensive purposes during confrontations with monsters. Given the vast array of materials available within the game, you can craft over 60 distinct items.

This article sheds light on all available crafting recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds.

List of all crafting recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Crafting certain items can greatly aid during battles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

All types of crafting recipes in MH Wilds are highlighted below:

Recipes for Healing/Support

1) Potion

Ingredients: Herb

2) Mega Potion

Ingredients: Potion, Honey

3) First-aid

Ingredients: First-aid Med, Honey

4) Antidote

Ingredients: Antidote Herb

5) Herbal Medicine

Ingredients: Antidote, Blue Mushroom

6) Deodorant

Ingredients: Smokenut, Bitterbug Broth

7) Cleanser

Ingredients: Fire Herb, Godbug Essence

8) Max Potion

Ingredients: Catalyst, Mandragora

9) Catalyst

Ingredients: Bitterbug Broth, Honey

10) Immunizer

Ingredients: Bitterbug Broth, Mandragora

11) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

12) Lifepowder

Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Blue Mushroom

13) Dust of Life

Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Gloamgrass Bud

14) Herbal Powder

Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Herbal Medicine

15) Energy Drink

Ingredients: Nitroshroom, Honey

16) Cool Drink

Ingredients: Chillshroom

17) Hot Drink

Ingredients: Hot Pepper

18) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

19) Demondrug

Ingredients: Catalyst, Might Seed

20) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

21) Demon Powder

Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Might Seed

22) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

23) Armorskin

Ingredients: Catalyst, Adamant Seed

24) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

25) Hardshell Powder

Ingredients: Godbug Essence, Adamant Seed

26) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

Recipes for Traps/Offense

27) Farcaster

Ingredients: Smokenut, Exciteshroom

28) Gunpowder

Ingredients: Fire Herb, Nitroshroom

29) Barrel Bomb

Ingredients: Fire Herb, Small Barrel

30) Large Barrel Bomb

Ingredients: Gunpowder, Large Barrel

31) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

32) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

33) Smoke Bomb

Ingredients: Smokenut, Ivy

34) Poison Smoke Bomb

Ingredients: Smokenut, Toadstool

35) Flash Pod

Ingredients: Flashbug Phosphor

36) Dung Pod

Ingredients: Dung

37) Dung Pod

Ingredients: Rolled-up Dung

38) Large Dung Pod

Ingredients: Dung Pod, Nitroshroom

39) Luring Pod

Ingredients: Exciteshroom, Bitterbug Broth

40) Poisoned Meat

Ingredients: Raw Meat, Toadstool

41) Tinged Meat

Ingredients: Raw Meat, Parashroom

42) Drugged Meat

Ingredients: Raw Meat, Sleep Herb

43) Net

Ingredients: Ivy, Spider Web

44) Pitfall Trap

Ingredients: Trap Tool, Net

45) Shock Trap

Ingredients: Trap Tool, Thunderbug Capacitor

46) Tranq Bomb

Ingredients: Sleep Herb, Parashroom

Ammo recipes

47) Tranq Ammo

Ingredients: Tranq Bomb, Normal Ammo

48) Tranq Blade

Ingredients: Tranq Bomb, Throwing Knife

49) Sticky Ammo

Ingredients: Blastnut

50) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

51) Cluster Bomb

Ingredients: Bomberry

52) Slicing Ammo

Ingredients: Slashberry

53) TBA

Ingredients: N/A

54) Flaming Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Fire Herb

55) Water Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Flowfern

56) Thunder Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Thunderbug Capacitor

57) Freeze Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Snow Herb

58) Dragon Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Dragonfell Berr

59) Poison Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Toadstool

60) Paralysis Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Parashroom

61) Sleep Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Sleep Herb

62) Exhaust Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Exciteshroom

63) Recover Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Blue Mushroom

64) Demon Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Might Seed

65) Armor Ammo

Ingredients: Normal Ammo, Adamant Seed

66) Wyvern Ammo

Ingredients: Dragonstrike Nut

Note: The missing recipes will be updated promptly upon their disclosure.

To complete the crafting process, it is essential that you first gather the necessary items as outlined in the recipes. Subsequently, follow the below steps to progress:

Navigate to Menu → Items & Equipment → Crafting List

Select your preferred recipe.

Start crafting by adding the ingredients.

Once you are on the Crafting List, you can enable or disable the Auto-Crafting feature by pressing R3 (PlayStation) or the left analog stick (Xbox).

