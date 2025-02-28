Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Well Done Steaks Perfectly every time

Well Done Steaks are necessary for any Monster Hunter Wilds players as they step out into the wilderness. When consumed, the item gives full HP and full Stamina, and boosts both their gauges, which can come in clutch when you are in the thick of the battle. The eating animation takes a little while to complete (roughly 4 seconds) and can be interrupted.

So, how can you get Well Done Steaks in Monster Hunter Wilds, and is there a way to do so perfectly every time? Let’s find out.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Well Done Steak cooking guide

Hunters can get Well Done Steaks in Monster Hunter Wilds by cooking Raw Steaks (perfectly) or trading materials at the Wudwud Bonfire in the Scarlet Forest. While the latter is a straightforward process, the former is a little tricky as you must ensure you hit a few correct inputs at the right time. Let’s break this down.

Select the Portable BBQ Grill in the bottom right corner and hit the use button. A short animation plays out as the hunter takes out the grill, lights it, and sits in front of it.

Choose “Grill Meat”.

Another animation begins with the hunter grilling the Raw Steak. The moment the texture and color change (a second or so after the meat is flipped, and you will notice charred edges), hit the interact button to stop the cooking process.

Provided you could follow this correctly, another animation starts where the hunter is cutting the steak. Cut the meat using the interact button at the beat of the music to cook and cut your Well Done Steak perfectly in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Grilling Meat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

If all of this is done perfectly, one “Grill Meat” session will yield 12 Well Done Steaks in MH Wilds. For stopping the roasting at the right time, you get approximately 5 Well Done Steaks, with the cuts at the right beat increasing the number.

How to get Raw Meat in Monster Hunter Wilds

Raw Meat is found from Small Monsters as drops in MH Wilds like Ceratonoth. It can also be found sometimes as rank progression rewards. Check your Inventory Box and drag them into your Item Pouch if you wish to cook Well Done Steaks in MH Wilds.

What happens when you don’t cook perfectly in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Cooking perfectly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

If you stop the grilling too early or too late, you end up with Rare Steaks or Burnt Steaks. The former can be consumed for lesser benefits to HP and Stamina and a moderate increase to HP Gauge, while the latter has no impact. If you do not want to use them, you must remove them from your inventory.

