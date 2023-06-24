5 most subscribed Twitch streamers of 2023

For nearly two decades, Twitch has been the undisputed platform for anything related to live streaming. Home to a vibrant community of content creators who captivate millions of viewers daily, Amazon's coveted streaming platform has solidified its position as the go-to platform for gamers, entertainers, and streamers alike. Among these streamers, a select few have become revered personalities boasting a followership that numbers in the millions.

These streamers have amassed enormous followings by showcasing their exceptional talent, entertaining personalities, and genuine connections with their audiences. With their dedication, passion, and relentless commitment to their craft, these individuals have become household names in the streaming world, impacting online entertainment's ever-evolving landscape.

From their captivating personalities to their exceptional gaming skills, these five streamers have captivated audiences worldwide and left an indelible mark on the streaming industry in 2023.

Kai Cenat and 4 other streamers on Twitch with the most subscribers in 2023

5) Jynxzi

Starting this list in the fifth spot is American Twitch streamer Jynxzi, mainly known for playing Tom Clancy's popular tactical first-person shooter, Rainbow Six Siege. During April earlier this year, Jynxzi's popularity skyrocketed, helping him become the most subscribed streamer on the purple platform with over 75K subs. This allowed him to overtake the likes of xQc, Ludwig, and Kai Cenat.

His skill, dedication, and entertaining personality have resonated with his audience, helping him reach the upper echelons of the streaming industry despite only becoming a full-time streamer in 2019. At the time of writing, Jynxzi has a commendable following of 1.4 million followers and a count of 61,974 subscribers, as reported by Twitch Tracker. Out of these almost 62K subs, 27,298 are paid, 16,091 are prime subs, and 14,926 are gifted subs, with a staggering count of 27,247 Tier-1 subs compared to less than 50 Tier-2 and Tier-3 subs.

4) xQc

The next entry on this list is none other than everybody's favorite juicer and the latest addition to Kick's growing roster, Felix "xQc." xQc has come a long way from his days as a controversial Overwatch pro and it is because of his energetic and animated streams that he currently boasts a follower count of over 11.8 million followers, the fifth highest tally on the Amazon-owned platform.

Arguably the biggest streamer on Twitch over the past couple of years, xQc has dominated the live streaming industry ever since he decided to hang up his mouse in favor of pursuing a full-time streaming career. Felix currently has 63,398 active subscribers, of which 14,940 are paid subs, 26,390 are prime subs, and 1,717 are gifted subscribers, as reported by Twitch Tracker.

3) Fextralife

The next spot on this list is not occupied by one streamer but by three streamers who broadcast for a popular online community and website, Fextralife. Since 2008, Fextralife has been a hub for gamers seeking information, guides, and discussions. The website features an extensive collection of wikis, walkthroughs, and guides for numerous games, with a particular focus on role-playing games (RPGs).

From popular titles like Dark Souls, The Elder Scrolls series, and Bloodborne to lesser-known gems, Fextralife strives to provide in-depth information that helps players navigate and excel in their gaming experiences. With the release of Blizzard Entertainment's highly anticipated multiplayer-only action role-playing game, Diablo 4, the Fextralife channel has suddenly become popular in terms of subscribers. Currently, the track has a total count of 65,624 subs, comprising 51,249 paid subs, 11,846 prime subs, and 49,447 gifted subs.

2) Kai Cenat

Before announcing his deal with Twitch's rival platform Rumble, Kai Cenat was long heralded as the next king of the purple platform. Through his captivating charm, comedic prowess, and magnetic personality, Kai has soared to unprecedented heights as one of the most prominent content creators on Amazon's highly sought-after streaming platform in recent months.

On the back of his groundbreaking 30-day subathon in February, dubbed the "Mafiathon," Kai surpassed Ludwig as the streamer with the highest concurrent subscriber count earlier this year. Kai currently has over 5.6 million followers and an astonishing count of 76,173 subs, of which 35,265 are paid subs, 14,145 are prime subs, and 9,316 are gifted subs.

1) Ironmouse

Wrapping up this list and the most subscribed streamer on Twitch currently also happens to be the only female streamer and Vtuber on this list, Ironmouse. Hailing from Puerto Rico and known for her impressive vocal abilities and musical talents, Ironmouse brings a distinctive character and a touch of chaos to her streams, creating an entertaining experience for her viewers. The Vtuber is mainly known for her signature "Just Chatting" streams.

With a Twitch following of just over 1.6 million, Ironmouse currently holds the title as the most subbed streamer in terms of active subscriptions, boasting an impressive count of 146,708 devoted supporters. Ironmouse is currently on the 24th day of her subathon, which has seen her rise to the sub-count ranks. Out of these 146K subs, an astonishing 135,337 are paid subs, 3,797 are prime subs, and 129,897 are gifted subs.

