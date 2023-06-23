How to exploit the Diablo 4 "infinite loot spawn" glitch

Diablo 4 players have found a fascinating glitch, the infinite loot spawn glitch. While there’s no telling how long it will be around, it’s a fairly easy glitch for players to exploit if they want. The result will be an endless flood of enemies that you can kill for loot and gold as long as you feel like doing it. Given that you don’t leave the cave for too long, it will continue to spill forth enemies.

It’s worth noting that this is an exploit or glitch, so Diablo 4’s developers could patch it out at any time. If you want to know more about the infinite loot spawn glitch, here’s how it works.

What is the Diablo 4 infinite loot spawn glitch?

Various players have found the infinite loot spawn glitch, so there’s no telling who really came upon it first. Diablo 4 players worldwide have discovered a particularly great use for the cellar areas, thanks to this glitch. It's simple but can also be tricky to perform, depending on your build.

This exploit allows a player to infinitely farm gold, loot, gems, and depending on your difficulty level - more uniques and ancestral drops. It’s not a challenging one to take advantage of, and if you fail, you can always try any other cellar in the game.

How to perform Diablo 4 infinite loot spawn glitch

If you want to exploit the Diablo 4 infinite loot spawn glitch, simply go to any cellar in the whole of Sanctuary. Head into the cellar, and look for the hostages event. If you don’t see that, just leave and re-enter in a few moments, or go to another cellar.

How to complete exploit

Enter cellar with hostages event

Group up all of the enemies, and wait until the timer’s almost up

Defeat all of the enemies right as the timer hits 0

If you did it correctly, the chest will spawn, but the enemies will continue appearing - hence infinite loot spawn glitch. You can do this as long as you can stand it, gathering as many unique items or powerful pieces of gear as you please.

You can teleport back home if you want but don’t stay away too long, or the cellar will reset, and you’ll have to do it again. Some players suggest you can do it with a few seconds left, but that all depends on your latency, character build, and other factors.

It can be tricky to master and could even be patched out by the time you get to it. However, this glitch is your best bet if you want a shot at farming free loot in Diablo 4 without exploring Sanctuary.

