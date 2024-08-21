"Mother Tree used to have so many flowers": League of Legends LoLdle answers 777 (Thursday, August 22, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 22, 2024, are now available. This engaging online game offers challenges focused on the champions of League of Legends and their extensive lore. To keep your winning streak alive, make sure to regularly solve all five puzzles.
Here is the Quote puzzle from the 777th edition of LoLdle:
"Mother Tree used to have so many flowers. I hope you meet her one night, dream."
Alistar, Lillia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 777th edition (August 22, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 22, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Alistar
- Quote: Lillia
- Ability: Zoe; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Braum
- Splash Art: Kayle; Bonus: Judgment Kayle
The LoLdle classic riddle of August 22, 2024, is centered around Alistar. He made his debut as a character within the game in 2009 and hails from Noxus. On a different note, the Quote question riddle shifts its attention to Lillia who is a popular champion among LoL Junglers.
The Ability puzzle depicts icons representing Zoe's Passive ability called "More Sparkles." The Emoji puzzle then shows symbols related to Braum. Lastly, the Splash Art mystery revolves around Kayle's Judgment skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
- LoLdle 772 (August 17): Galio, Shyvana, Gangplank, Kennen, Ornn
- LoLdle 771 (August 16): Xerath, Twisted Fate, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Kled
- LoLdle 770 (August 15): Gnar, Kayle, Milio, Vi, Sion
- LoLdle 769 (August 14): Twisted Fate, Zeri, Rek'Sai, Kayle, Brand
- LoLdle 768 (August 13): Viktor, Kindred, Gnar, Ivern, Gwen
- LoLdle 767 (August 12): Tahm Kench, Yorick, Akali, Kayn and Maokai
- LoLdle 766 (August 11): Riven, Xin Zhao, Kha'Zix, Singed, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 765 (August 10): Kennen, Swain, Dr. Mundo, Aatrox, Katarina
- LoLdle 764 (August 9): Ivern, Amumu, Shyvana, Varus, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 763 (August 8): Azir, Vayne, Gwen, Lucian, and Annie
- LoLdle 762 (August 7): Jayce, Mordekaiser, Swain, Fiddlesticks, Renata Glasc
The answers to the 778th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 23, 2024.
