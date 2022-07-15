Movistar Riders vs Team Liquid at CS:GO IEM Cologne 2022: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Six of the best CS:GO teams that arrived in Germany for the IEM Cologne 2022 have qualified for the playoffs stage. Movistar Riders will take on Team Liquid in a quarter-finals match to fight for a spot in the tournament's semifinals.

Twenty-four teams entered the initial stages of the tournament, with the play-ins and the Group Stage deciding the final six teams. NAVI and FaZe secured a spot in the semifinals, whereas the four remaining teams will contest it in best-of-three matchups.

The winner of Movistar Riders vs. Liquid will be matched against FaZe Clan in the tournament's semifinals. All the playoff matches will be held live at the LANXESS Arena in Cologne as the teams fight for a grand prize pool of $1 million.

Movistar Riders vs. Liquid: Who will meet FaZe Clan in the semifinals of CS:GO IEM Cologne 2022?

Predictions

Movistar Riders are the higher seed in this matchup due to their Group Stage performance. Earlier in the tournament, they defeated G2 Esports and Vitality to reach the Upper Finals of the Group Stage. They were cast as the group's #2 seed after losing to NAVI.

The in-form Team Liquid roster will take Movistar Riders head-on. After losing to Team Spirit in their opening match, Liquid went on a 3-match win streak against 00 NATION, Cloud9 and FURIA, thereby fixing their quarter-finals slot. Despite being the lower seed in this matchup, Liquid's recent form suggests they're ready to fight for the IEM Cologne 2022 title.

After acquiring YEKINDAR from Virtus.pro as a stand-in for the tournament, Team Liquid appears to be stable and robust in contention for the trophy. CS:GO fans will be excited to see Movistar Riders challenge Liquid for a chance to play against FaZe Clan in the IEM Cologne 2022 semifinals.

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



Will the extra practice with the Latvian star this week be enough to put the 2019 champions back on top this weekend? 🧐 With @yek1ndar on board, @TeamLiquidCS are having one of their best showings of the season!Will the extra practice with the Latvian star this week be enough to put the 2019 champions back on top this weekend? 🧐 #IEM With @yek1ndar on board, @TeamLiquidCS are having one of their best showings of the season!Will the extra practice with the Latvian star this week be enough to put the 2019 champions back on top this weekend? 🧐 #IEM https://t.co/Oo4GO7m8qr

Head-to-head

Movistar Riders and Team Liquid have played against each other once in 2022. The best-of-three series came up in a Group Stage matchup of the ESL Pro League Season 15, where Movistar Riders came back from a 1-0 deficit to win the series.

Recent results

Movistar Riders have maintained a series of average performances in official CS:GO tournaments throughout 2022. After failing to make it to the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, Movistar Riders competed in ESL Pro League Season 15, claiming a 5ht-8th place finish. Their appearance at IEM Dallas and the recent Roobet Cup earned them a 13th-16th spot.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, has had better results in recent times while competing in fewer tournaments. Their performance at PGL Major Antwerp 2022 got them a 15th-16th place finish, whereas IEM Dallas 2022 witnessed the team claim a 7th-8th spot. Unlike Movistar Riders, Team Liquid did not compete in the Roobet Cup.

Potential lineups

Movistar Riders:

Alejandro " mopoz " Fernández-Quejo Cano

" Fernández-Quejo Cano Alejandro " ALEX " Masanet

" Masanet Raúl " DeathZz " Jordán Nieto

" Jordán Nieto Alvaro " SunPayus " Garcia

" Garcia David "dav1g" Granado Bermudo

Liquid:

Jonathan " EliGE " Jablonowski

" Jablonowski Keith " NAF " Markovic

" Markovic Joshua " oSee " Ohm

" Ohm Nicholas " nitr0 " Cannella

" Cannella Mareks "YEKINDAR" Gaļinskis

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can tune into ESL CS:GO's official accounts on YouTube and Twitch or the various official watch parties to watch the IEM Cologne 2022 live and catch their favorite CS:GO teams in action. Movistar Riders will take on Liquid on Friday, July 15 - 10.30 pm IST/ 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will meet FaZe Clan in the semifinals? Movistar Riders Team Liquid 0 votes so far