MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 review: Current standings, upcoming fixtures, and more

MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 was labeled Minggu Diraja (the Royal Week) by the community, and after Week 4, the fixtures seemingly did justice to that title. Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 13 (MPL MY Season 13) has been breaking attendance records since its arrival, and the figures continue to rise coming into the fourth week.

Similarly, Selangor Red Giants also managed to maintain its unbeatable run in the tournament and secured the top spot on the Regular Season table. Hang tight to know all the top highlights from MPL MY Season 13 Week 4.

MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 has seen record viewership

MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 (Minggu Diraja) witnessed the highest PCV viewership (Peak Concurrent Viewers) in the history of the tournament with 277,907 viewers streaming the games according to Esports Charts.

According to Esports Charts, the last five HomeBois matches have drawn the most attention from the PCV audience (Image via Moonton Games)

HomeBois's official fan group FlameBois showed why its team has the best fanbase in the tournament, as all of its last five encounters this season enjoyed the highest viewership in terms of Peak Concurrent Viewers, as per Esports Charts.

Key highlights from MPL MY Season 13 Week 4: Top fixtures and current standings

Current Standings of the MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 (Image via Moonton Games)

The Selangor Red Giants continues its unbeatable run in the MPL MY Season 13 Week 4, becoming the first team to enter the Playoffs of MPL MY Season 13. Successfully defeating Bountee Esports and Monster Vicious in the fourth week helped achieve this feat.

On the other hand, defending champion HomeBois continued its form from the third week by beating two of the top Playoff contenders in RSG Malaysia (2-1 on day 2), and TODAK (2-0 on day 3). Despite losing the opening match to Selangor Red Giants, seemingly the best side in MPL MY this season, the defending champions managed to enthrall fans with five straight wins.

Homebois Founder, Nureddy Nursal, and TODAK Founder & Group CEO, Azlan Zainal, exchange a commemorative token (Image via Moonton Games)

An amazing sporting moment took place on the third day when despite losing the match, TODAK founder and group CEO Aznal Zanial was seen exchanging a commemorative token with HomeBois founder Nureddy Nursal.

RSG Malaysia Roamer, Dale "Stowm" Rolan Vidor, roars in jubilation after beating Team HAQ during MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 (Image via Moonton Games)

Despite losing to HomeBois, RSG MY managed to take four out of a possible six points home from the MPL MY Season 13 Week 4 fixtures. The latter organization showed immense resilience to win against TODAK on Week 4 Day 3, and kept its hopes up for the Playoffs. Such performances are remarkable, considering the team's coach was on hiatus.

NINERS Roamer, Arya "Barbossa" Nazhari, gets emotional after their hard-fought win over Monster Vicious on Day 2 – their first win of the tournament on MPL Season 13 Week 4 (Image via Moonton Games)

NINERS also managed to win its first match this season by beating Monster Vicious. Coach M "Antagonisst" Firmansyah Pratama Bachri and new transfer Jungler Maxwell "MAXXX" Alessandro were pivotal in this endeavor, with the latter becoming MVP of the match with Roger.

MPL MY Season 13 Week 5: Fixtures

The top three teams' qualification to the Playoffs is almost confirmed. However, per the current standings, any of the last four can still enter the Playoffs by grabbing the top six positions.

Although the pressure is high, given the nature of this season's tournament, their fans will back them up in these do-or-die fixtures.

NINERS facing Homebois in the opening match might bring a little reunion since the former's coach M "Antagonisst" Firmansyah Pratama Bachri and Roamer Arya "Barbossa" Nazhari both are on loan from HomeBois.

Day 2 will see a mouthwatering Clash between RSG MY and TODAK, with the former having a chance to replace its opponent in the top three. Coupled with that, Selangor Red Giants and King Empire Esports' clash later that day also makes for a grand spectacle.

Fixtures of MPL MY Season 13 Week 5

MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 fixtures (Image via Moonton Games)

Day 1, Friday, May 3, 2024

HomeBois vs NINERS (3 PM UTC +8 hrs)

Monster Vicious vs King Empire Esports (5 PM UTC +8hrs)

Day 2, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Barracuda Esports vs Team HAQ (12:30 PM UTC +8hrs)

RSG MY vs TODAK(3 PM UTC +8hrs)

Selangor Red Giants vs King Empire Esports (5:30 PM UTC +8hrs)

Day 3, Sunday, May 5, 2024

HomeBois vs King Empire Esports (12:30 PM UTC +8hrs)

Barracuda vs Selangor Red Giants (3 PM UTC +8hrs)

TODAK vs NINERS (5:30 PM UTC +8hrs)

