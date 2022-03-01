MrBeast donates over $400k worth merchandise from latest philanthropic initiative

One of the most popular YouTubers of this generation, Jimmy "MrBeast" is known for his ludicrously expensive videos and giveaways. During his latest video on his philanthrophy channel "BeastPhilanthrophy", the YouTuber donated over $400,000 worth of merchandise.

MrBeast recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary on YouTube. With nearly 100 million subscribers on YouTube, he is easily considered among the biggest stars on the platform.

MrBeast is well known for his philanthropy, and is often referred to as YouTube's guardian angel. The streamer usually donates huge sums of money or expensive things to his fellow streamers or other people in need.

MrBeast @MrBeast Today is the 10 year anniversary of the channel, give me likes Today is the 10 year anniversary of the channel, give me likes https://t.co/6kxZDBw8oF

MrBeast collaborated with various YouTubers to give away over $400,000 worth of merchandise to people in need

During his latest video, Jimmy collaborated with various YouTubers including Dream, GeorgeNotFound, YesTheory and more. These YouTubers donated the extra merchandise towards Jimmy's donation drives, which ammased a value of over $400,000.

"We harassed YouTubers to send us all of their extra merch...In total, my YouTube friends were kind enough to donate over $400,000 worth of their merch."

Jimmy explained the idea behind the video, stating that the donation drive would include 30 different locations to provide clothing to families in need.

"We'll be giving merch away to over 30 different locations to families in need."

MrBeast @MrBeast WE LITERALLY RAISED ENOUGH MONEY TO REMOVE 30,000,000 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM THE OCEAN, THAT’S FREAKEN INSANE WE LITERALLY RAISED ENOUGH MONEY TO REMOVE 30,000,000 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM THE OCEAN, THAT’S FREAKEN INSANE

At the first location in the video, Jimmy and his team overtook a local public school's gym, filling it to the brim with merchandise donated by the various YouTubers. Every student was allowed to choose two articles from the makeshift shop.

Due to the excessive amount of clothing available, other schools in the district were invited to send students across to participate in the donation drive. MrBeast, along with his friends, actively interacted with the children, creating a wholesome video all around. One of the chaperones commented in the video:

"This is the happiest I have ever seen these kids."

MrBeast @MrBeast



Also squid game is tomorrow!



youtu.be/ZdU3rWin0EQ We did a food drive and gave away 10,000 turkeys for ThanksGiving! Go watch the new Beast Philanthropy video :))Also squid game is tomorrow! We did a food drive and gave away 10,000 turkeys for ThanksGiving! Go watch the new Beast Philanthropy video :))Also squid game is tomorrow! youtu.be/ZdU3rWin0EQ

The second location, yet another school, had recently witnessed an accident where its roof had collapsed. Jimmy informed the viewers that due to the mishappening, the overall morale amongst the students was low.

However, as soon as the donation shop was set up, excitement and thrill filled the air as the children met their YouTube idols.

"This school has been going through a rough time because their roof recently collapsed in a storm last year. So we wanted to do something nice for them."

MrBeast @MrBeast On Jimmy Kimmel trying to raise some money for TeamSeas! You should go watch On Jimmy Kimmel trying to raise some money for TeamSeas! You should go watch ❤️ https://t.co/kyxy57c7Ai

The video captured a hilarious interaction between Jimmy and a couple of students who seemed flabbergasted at the YouTuber's actual height. Confirming the rumors, he stated that that his actual height was 6'3.

"Everyone is always talking about my height. *laughs* Yes, I am 6'3."

The kids repeatedly came up to the camera, exclaiming their gratitude to MrBeast and calling him their favorite YouTuber. Other members of his team, including Karl Jacobs, hilariously tried to shift the children's favor to himself, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Their third destination was an afterschool program run by the local police department. The team was informed by the police that the children were in dire need of extra clothing for the winter.

MrBeast @MrBeast Some random dude just said this to me lmao



“I know people always ask you for money so I won’t. A car would be nice though” Some random dude just said this to me lmao“I know people always ask you for money so I won’t. A car would be nice though”

MrBeast then orchestrated a prank on Karl and Nolan Hansen, with the aid of the children. He asked the children not to react to Karl's entry, as a snub to his popularity.

Conversely, the children were asked to display extravagant excitement during Nolan's introduction. The ultimate result was a hilarious scene, showing a massively confused Karl as Nolan jumped around in glee at all the affection he received from the children.

"I'm gonna bring Karl in and I want you guys not to freak out. And then I'm going to bring Nolan in and I want you to freak out."

MrBeast @MrBeast Conveniently we have 5 diamond play buttons and I only have 4 friends Conveniently we have 5 diamond play buttons and I only have 4 friends https://t.co/S0WsjcMc7e

Jimmy and his team collaborated with 15 other local schools. They also donated clothes to tenants at a low-income housing development and set up an entirely free clothing store for the community. Their final destination was a shelter for the homeless, where they distributed the remainder of the merchandise.

The philanthrophistic YouTuber plans on conducting several such donation drives in the coming months and ended the video by asking his viewers to request other YouTubers to contribute towards the same.

Fans react to MrBeast's latest philanthrophic initiative

MrBeast's philanthropic videos are known for their heartfelt themes. Fans soon poured in their support for the initiative, commending Jimmy and his team for their efforts.

Fans appreciate MrBeast's latest video (Image via YouTube/BeastPhilanthrophy)

MrBeast is among the biggest stars on YouTube. He is well known for his philanthrophic endeavors, including Team Trees and Team Seas.

