“Todays the day”: Minecraft star Dream receives fake copyright strike on YouTube video, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap react

Recently, on February 4, famous Minecraft streamer and content creator Dream sarcastically tweeted about his Minecraft manhunt video being taken down from YouTube due to a copyright strike.

Despite many controversies surrounding the faceless creator and his videos, the pull of Dream's content hasn't decreased, and his manhunt videos are still one of the most-watched ones.

However, he recently received a "copyright strike" on his most recent manhunt video, which was posted in December 2021. The video was scheduled to be removed from YouTube if he didn't take action towards it.

He humorously tweeted about his manhunt video being taken down from the platform and sarcastically rejoiced while asking his fans to celebrate the day. He also indicated that these copyright strikes are false, however, no one knows about the details of the strike yet.

dream @dreamwastaken guys... todays the day 🥳🥳🥳 time to celebrate guys... todays the day 🥳🥳🥳 time to celebrate https://t.co/oF7A3Qiso1

dream @dreamwastaken @GeorgeNotFound WOOOOOO WE LOVE FALSE COPYRIGHT LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @GeorgeNotFound WOOOOOO WE LOVE FALSE COPYRIGHT LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Reactions from fans and other Minecraft content creators on Dream's tweet about copyright strike

After seeing his tweet about the manhunt video being taken down, his huge fanbase went into a frenzy. Many fans and even other content creators joined in and sarcastically celebrated the removal of his videos.

Meanwhile, some questioned the copyright strike and were confused about the whole situation.

dream @dreamwastaken @xInfinityx1D not until the video is down @xInfinityx1D not until the video is down 😍

GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap, one of his closest friends, sarcastically celebrated with the content creator as well. Both are frequently seen together in most of his videos, including the supposedly copyright-stricken manhunt video as well.

Other well-known streamers like Karl Jacobs and TinaKitten also sarcastically rejoiced at his video being taken down as well. Both of them know the Minecraft star as well and are members of his famous server, the Dream SMP.

☀︎︎ wren ☀︎︎ misses ranboo @blue_wren_ @urmomsaidimhot2 @dreamwastaken IT MAKES MORE SENSE IN MY HEAD IDK @GeorgeNotFound SO LIKE. THERE WAS A FALSE COPYRIGHT COMPLAINT ON HIS VIDEO AND YOUTUBE IS TAKING IT DOWN AS A RESULT SO THEY’RE ALL SARCASTICALLY BEING LIKE WOOO WE’VE BEEN COPYRIGHTED THE VIDEO IS GOING DOWN TODAY (hence today’s the day) I THINK?IT MAKES MORE SENSE IN MY HEAD IDK @urmomsaidimhot2 @dreamwastaken @GeorgeNotFound SO LIKE. THERE WAS A FALSE COPYRIGHT COMPLAINT ON HIS VIDEO AND YOUTUBE IS TAKING IT DOWN AS A RESULT SO THEY’RE ALL SARCASTICALLY BEING LIKE WOOO WE’VE BEEN COPYRIGHTED THE VIDEO IS GOING DOWN TODAY (hence today’s the day) I THINK? 😭 IT MAKES MORE SENSE IN MY HEAD IDK

Vaydra @itsvaydra @dreamwastaken a visual copyright? how did they even manage to claim copyright on you and your friends playing minecraft @dreamwastaken a visual copyright? how did they even manage to claim copyright on you and your friends playing minecraft 💀

Many fans and other acquaintances of the Minecraft star were completely confused as to why the videos were being copyright struck and scheduled to be removed. Some of them were perplexed about the whole situation and weren't able to understand why the content creator was celebrating something like this.

Dream is one of the fastest growing content creators in the world. He has accumulated a whopping 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in just 3 years. One of his most successful types of content is his manhunt videos. In these videos, he tries to complete the game while several of his friends try to stop and kill him.

Edited by R. Elahi