“I just shot him a DM” - MrBeast finally reveals how he managed to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast

During the September 30 episode of the NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast, internet sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" revealed how he managed to get on The Joe Rogan Experience as a guest, as it took the simple yet clever trick of sliding into his direct message (DM).

Over the past couple of years, Joe Rogan's podcasts have become one of the most trending series of all time, with guests from all walks of life sharing their life experiences. Despite hosting a majority of the big names on the internet, MrBeast's appearance on the show in March 2022 attracted massive attention from viewers worldwide.

Now, six months later, Jimmy has finally revealed all that happened and how he managed to get himself featured on Joe Rogan's podcast. He explained:

"I just shot him a DM on Instagram."

MrBeast explains how he managed to feature on Joe Rogan podcast in March 2022

During his recent appearance on NELK Boys’ FULL SEND podcast, Jimmy touched down on multiple topics ranging from his next YouTube video idea to plans regarding Feastables and Beast Burger.

However, what piqued viewers' interest the most was when he was questioned about his iconic appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast back in March 2022.

Revealing the trick to viewers, MrBeast said:

"I think I just shot him a DM on Instagram and then he was like yeah, f*ck yeah, lets do it. He was really cool. Really down to earth, I had a lot of fun."

Furthermore, the YouTube sensation even went on to talk about how big and famous Rogan is and how popular his podcast has become over the last few years. Giving him the position of his "dad," Jimmy said:

"He’s almost like a dad. It sounds weird today but that’s exactly how I would put it. I like how he just, you know, objectively wants to learn. That Joe Rogan podcast was f**king crazy for us. Obviously, we all know Joe Rogan is big but I didn’t realize how big he was afterwards when I go into Walmart and these old dudes would be like ‘holy s**t, you were on Rogan’."

He further added,

"They would come up to me that they'd be like oh my kid loves your video blah, but I mean thousands of times like just the oldest people you can think of would be like oh my god you are that guy on Joe Rogan and it actually did a lot for us."

Social media reacts to the podcast segment

The aforementioned section of the podcast was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has crossed over 30k views.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via FULL SEND Podcast/YouTube)

Social media reacts to MrBeast's appreence on Joe Rogan's podcast

Jimmy's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience back in March 2020 was an instant hit. During his conversation, MrBeast shared his incredible YouTube journey from being an awkward, shy kid to becoming one of the most successful content creators in the world.

The podcast was clipped into small segments and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers worldwide.

Here's what some fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via PowerfulJRE/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via PowerfulJRE/YouTube)

Despite having a whopping 105 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone, MrBeast further noted that his appearance on the podcast helped him reach out to a much wider audience and grow even further in his YouTube journey.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far