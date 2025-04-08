MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit allegedly leaked, possibly spoiling several new cards

The MTG Final Fantasy Starter kit has allegedly had some cards leaked and spoiled on the MTGRumors subReddit, and it’s a pretty exciting series of unveils. It’s important to take this with a grain of salt though, as it could very much be fake. The Starter Kit will feature two preconstructed decks, and will release on June 13, 2025, alongside all the other Final Fantasy Magic: The Gathering products.

However, it is also a fascinating look into what characters, moments, and equipment from the Final Fantasy franchise made it into the MTG Starter Kit. Some of these cards might wind up being useful in the various Commander decks or casual play as well.

Note: These are major spoilers for the Starter Kit of the MTG Final Fantasy expansion, if accurate.

MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit has many cards allegedly spoiled ahead of launch

A pair of screenshots hit the MTGRumors subReddit, and with that came a host of leaks for MTG Final Fantasy. However, the text is in Spanish, so it may not be readily known what is on each of the cards. They can be a little blurry as well, with some bits of cards cut off. However, while I was initially suspicious, there are cards that really popped out to me, like the Arma Artema — known elsewhere as the Ultima Weapon.

FF starterkit by inMTGRumors Expand Post

Thankfully, Redditor therealnit translated each of the cards that were visible, in a pair of posts in the thread. We’ll highlight everything below that shared in the MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit leak, but again, we want to point out that this is not first-hand knowledge. It’s a leak on Reddit, so they could be fake, or modified slightly.

The format for these cards is Name, Mana Value, Type, Keywords, Info, Stats. These are the cards found in the first image in the MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit spoilers/leaks. I think one or two things will be edited/different. In particular, the Rays of Judgement. This sounds like it should be Light of Judgement, Kefka’s attack he rained down on the planet in FF6’s World of Ruin.

Rosa, Steadfast White Mage - 3W - Legendary Creature: Noble Human Cleric - Reach; At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It gains lifelink until end of turn. (2/3).

- 3W - Legendary Creature: Noble Human Cleric - Reach; At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It gains lifelink until end of turn. (2/3). Beatrix, Loyal General - 4WW - Legendary Creature: Human Soldier - Vigilance; At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach any number of equipment to target creature you control. (4/4).

- 4WW - Legendary Creature: Human Soldier - Vigilance; At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach any number of equipment to target creature you control. (4/4). Lightning, Security Sergeant - 2R - Legendary Creature: Human Soldier - Menace; Whenever Lightning deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may cast that card as long as you control Lightning. (2/3).

- 2R - Legendary Creature: Human Soldier - Menace; Whenever Lightning deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. You may cast that card as long as you control Lightning. (2/3). Rays of Judgement - 3R - Instant: Rays of Judgment deals 5 damage to target creature and X damage to its controller, where X is the number of equipment you control.

- 3R - Instant: Rays of Judgment deals 5 damage to target creature and X damage to its controller, where X is the number of equipment you control. Ultima Weapon - 7 - Legendary Artifact: Equipment - Equip 7; Whenever equipped creature attacks, destroy target creature. Equipped creature gets +7/+7.

- 7 - Legendary Artifact: Equipment - Equip 7; Whenever equipped creature attacks, destroy target creature. Equipped creature gets +7/+7. Adalbert Steiner - 1W - Legendary Creature: Human Knight - Lifelink; Adalbert Steiner gets +1/+1 for each equipment you control. (2/1)

- 1W - Legendary Creature: Human Knight - Lifelink; Adalbert Steiner gets +1/+1 for each equipment you control. (2/1) Cloud Moogle - 3WW - Creature: Moogle - Flying; Whenever this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Plainscycling 2. (2/3).

- 3WW - Creature: Moogle - Flying; Whenever this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Plainscycling 2. (2/3). Coeurl - 1W - Creature: Cat Beast - 1W + Tap -> Tap target non-enchantment creature. (2/2)

- 1W - Creature: Cat Beast - 1W + Tap -> Tap target non-enchantment creature. (2/2) Dwarven Castle Guard - 1W - Creature: Dwarf Soldier - When this creature dies, create a colorless 1/1 hero token. (2/1)

- 1W - Creature: Dwarf Soldier - When this creature dies, create a colorless 1/1 hero token. (2/1) Sun-Cryst's Fate - 4W - Instant: This spell costs 2 less to cast if it targets a tapped creature. Dstroy target nonland permanent.

- 4W - Instant: This spell costs 2 less to cast if it targets a tapped creature. Dstroy target nonland permanent. Blade of Light - 1W - Instant: Blade of Light deals damage equal to the number of creatures and equipment you control to target creature.

- 1W - Instant: Blade of Light deals damage equal to the number of creatures and equipment you control to target creature. White Auracite - 2WW - Artifact: When this artifact enters, exile target non-land permanent an opponent controls until this artifact leaves the battlefield. Tap -> Add W.

- 2WW - Artifact: When this artifact enters, exile target non-land permanent an opponent controls until this artifact leaves the battlefield. Tap -> Add W. White Mage's Rod - 1W - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 3; The equipped creature gets +1/+1, gains "Whenever this creature attacks you gain 1 life," and is a Cleric in addition to its other types.

- 1W - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 3; The equipped creature gets +1/+1, gains "Whenever this creature attacks you gain 1 life," and is a Cleric in addition to its other types. The Chosen of the Crystal - 5WW - Sorcery: Create 4 1/1 colorless hero tokens. Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

- 5WW - Sorcery: Create 4 1/1 colorless hero tokens. Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control. Dragonspear - 1W - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 4; Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and is a Knight in addition to it's other types. During your turn equipped creature gets flying.

- 1W - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 4; Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and is a Knight in addition to it's other types. During your turn equipped creature gets flying. G'raha Tia - 4W - Legendary Creature: Cat Archer - Reach; Whenever one or more creatures or artifacts you control are put into the graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card. This ability only triggers once per turn. (3/5).

- 4W - Legendary Creature: Cat Archer - Reach; Whenever one or more creatures or artifacts you control are put into the graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card. This ability only triggers once per turn. (3/5). Item Merchant - 1R - Creature: Human Citizen - Whenever you attack, target attacking equipped creature gets menace until the end of the turn. (2/2)

- 1R - Creature: Human Citizen - Whenever you attack, target attacking equipped creature gets menace until the end of the turn. (2/2) Warrior's Blade - 3R - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +3/+2 and is a Warrior in addition to its other types.

- 3R - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +3/+2 and is a Warrior in addition to its other types. Suplex - 1R - Sorcery: Choose one: 1) Suplex deals 3 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead; 2) Exile target artifact.

- 1R - Sorcery: Choose one: 1) Suplex deals 3 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead; 2) Exile target artifact. Freija Crescent - R - Legendary Creature: Rat Knight - During your turn this creature has flying; Tap -> Add R. Only use this mana to cast equipment or activae abilties of equipment. (1/1)

- R - Legendary Creature: Rat Knight - During your turn this creature has flying; Tap -> Add R. Only use this mana to cast equipment or activae abilties of equipment. (1/1) Samurai Katana - 2R - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +2/+2, has trample and haste, and is a Samurai in addition to it's other types.

- 2R - Artifact: Equipment - Choose A Job (When this equipment enters create a colorless 1/1 hero token and attach this to it). Equip 5; Equipped creature gets +2/+2, has trample and haste, and is a Samurai in addition to it's other types. Barret Wallace - 3R - Legendary Creature: Human Rebel - Reach; Whenever Barret Wallace attacks, he deals damage equal to the number of equipped creatures you control to defending player. (4/4)

- 3R - Legendary Creature: Human Rebel - Reach; Whenever Barret Wallace attacks, he deals damage equal to the number of equipped creatures you control to defending player. (4/4) Rabanastre, City of the Kingdom - Land: City - This land enters tapped. Tap -> Add W or R

There are some fun, classic Final Fantasy moments in that first list coming to MTG, including Sabin’s Suplex, most known for suplexing the Phantom Train during his scenario in the early hours of FF6. None of the mainline entries appear to be ignored so far, and that’s a good thing.

The second set also has some pretty interesting cards, such as Seymor Flux, and a spell that may be the perfect answer to the Jumbo Cactuar — Extermination. It gives a creature -0/-9999 until end of turn, meaning that giant needle-slinging jerk will drop right into its controller's graveyard. Here’s the second set of MTG Final Fantasy cards spoiled from the Starter Kit:

Ultimecia, Menace of Time - 4UU - Legendary Creature: Human Warlock - Whenever this creature enters, tap all creatures your opponents control. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to an opponent, draw a card. (4/4)

- 4UU - Legendary Creature: Human Warlock - Whenever this creature enters, tap all creatures your opponents control. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to an opponent, draw a card. (4/4) Seymour Flux - 4B - Legendary Creature: Spirit Avatar - At the beginning of your upkeep you may pay 1 life. If you do, draw a card and put a +1/+1 counter on Seymour Beta. (5/5)

- 4B - Legendary Creature: Spirit Avatar - At the beginning of your upkeep you may pay 1 life. If you do, draw a card and put a +1/+1 counter on Seymour Beta. (5/5) Deadly Embrace - 3BB - Sorcery: Destroy target creature an opponent controls. Then draw a card for each creature that died this turn.

- 3BB - Sorcery: Destroy target creature an opponent controls. Then draw a card for each creature that died this turn. Xande, Dark Mage - 2UB - Legendary Creature: Human Sorcerer - Menace; Xande gets +1+1 for each non-creature, non-land card in your graveyard. (3/3)

- 2UB - Legendary Creature: Human Sorcerer - Menace; Xande gets +1+1 for each non-creature, non-land card in your graveyard. (3/3) Magitek Scythe - 4 - Artifact: Equipment - When this equipment enters, you may attach it to target creature you control. If you do, that creature gains first strike until end of turn and must be blocked thus turn if able. Equip 2; Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

- 4 - Artifact: Equipment - When this equipment enters, you may attach it to target creature you control. If you do, that creature gains first strike until end of turn and must be blocked thus turn if able. Equip 2; Equipped creature gets +2/+1. Sahagin - 1U - Creature: Merfolk Warrior - Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, if at least 4 mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and it can't be blocked this turn. (1/3)

- 1U - Creature: Merfolk Warrior - Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, if at least 4 mana was spent to cast it, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and it can't be blocked this turn. (1/3) Fairy of Il Mheg - 1U - Creature: Fairy - Flying; Whenever this creature attacks surveil 1. (2/1)

- 1U - Creature: Fairy - Flying; Whenever this creature attacks surveil 1. (2/1) Go for the Esper - 3U - Sorcery: Create a 3/3 blue Robot artifact creature token. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on that token. Flashback 5U.

- 3U - Sorcery: Create a 3/3 blue Robot artifact creature token. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on that token. Flashback 5U. Laguna's Dreams - 1U - Instant: Scry 1 and then draw a card. Flashback 3U.

- 1U - Instant: Scry 1 and then draw a card. Flashback 3U. Relm Drawings - 2UU - Sorcery: Create a token that is a copy of target artifact, creature, or land.

- 2UU - Sorcery: Create a token that is a copy of target artifact, creature, or land. Aqueduct Rat - 1B - Creature: Rat - When this creature dies, create a treasure token. (2/2)

- 1B - Creature: Rat - When this creature dies, create a treasure token. (2/2) Shinra Reinforcements - 2B - Creature: Human Soldier - When this creature enters, mill 3 cards and gain 3 life. (2/3)

- 2B - Creature: Human Soldier - When this creature enters, mill 3 cards and gain 3 life. (2/3) Sephiroth's Intervention - 3B - Instant: Destroy target creature. You gain 2 life.

- 3B - Instant: Destroy target creature. You gain 2 life. Walking Cie'th - 2B - Mutant Horror - This creature enters tapped. Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, you may pay B. If you do, return this creature from your graveyard to your hand. (?/?)

- 2B - Mutant Horror - This creature enters tapped. Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, you may pay B. If you do, return this creature from your graveyard to your hand. (?/?) Albhed Rescuers - 2B - Creature: Human Artificer Warrior - Whenever this creatue or another creature or artifact you control is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. (2/3)

- 2B - Creature: Human Artificer Warrior - Whenever this creatue or another creature or artifact you control is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. (2/3) Extermination - 2B - Instant: Target creature gets -0/-9999 until end of turn.

- 2B - Instant: Target creature gets -0/-9999 until end of turn. The Return of Evil - 4B - Sorcery: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with 2 +1/+1 counters on it.

While these are all translated spoilers from a leak, it would be very interesting, were they true. These MTG cards don’t feel incredibly overpowered, but do look, at first glance, like some of them could be a lot of fun, such as Ultimecia, Menace of Time.

I’m a sucker for making my opponent’s creatures tapping. Xande, Dark Mage, FF3’s primary antagonist (and also a boss in FF14) shows up as well. He could potentially be a real problem, with how big he can get. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a few more months to see if these MTG cards are real, but I for one, cannot wait.

