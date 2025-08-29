MTG x Spider-Man spoilers continue at PAX West: The Sinister Six, Venom Lethal Protector, Clone Saga, and more

During Pax West 2025, more MTG x Spider-Man spoilers were revealed, focused on the many villains of everyone’s favorite wall-crawler. From the original Sinister Six lineup, to later additions, and even a fan-favorite villain-turned-anti-hero were revealed. While the focus was on the characters, and places in the Spider-Man universe, we also learned something about the Infinity Gems.

Ad

Earlier, we saw a reveal of The Soul Gem, but it appears that only one of the gems is coming in the MTG Spider-Man set. That tells us we can expect more amazing Marvel sets in the future, with more of the gems coming to light. It sounds like only one will be in this set, but we will have to wait and see. Without further ado, let’s talk about my favorite reveals from this presentation!

Ad

Trending

MTG x Spider-Man spoilers reveal some of Peter Parker’s greatest villains

The MTG x Spider-Man panel at Pax West 2025 featured a wealth of very interesting spoilers for the upcoming set, including five of the six original Sinister Six members. The only notable exception was Doctor Octopus, who has already been revealed:

Kraven is for fans of big, beefy creatures, and Mysterio for people who prefer swarms (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Kraven, the Hunter

Mysterio, Master of Illusion

Electro, Assaulting Battery

Sandman, Shifting Scoundrel

Vulture, Scheming Scavenger

Ad

All of these Spider-Man villains are iconic, and all of them have some pretty interesting abilities for this MTG set. Mysterio, Master of Illusion’s ability to create a swarm of token is very handy, and Kraven the Hunter is an Ajani Pridemate that’s more powerful (and more specific). Being able to add +1/+1 counters and draw is very nice. Since he’s Black/Green, there are plenty of ways to remove threats and benefit Kraven.

Ad

I’m a huge fan of Electro, Assaulting Battery and keeping unspent red mana as steps/phases end, plus he generates his own red mana. He also goes out with a bang, and can be used as a way to wrap up games, by spending all your mana to deal X damage to an opponent.

I think it's time to return to Mono-Red Spells (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Sandman, Shifting Scoundrel is great for any green player, since his power/toughness is equal to the lands you control. He must be blocked by creatures with power 3 or higher, and can come back from the dead, and bring a land with him!

Ad

All he needs is Trample, and he’s the perfect threat. Sadly, Vulture, Scheming Scavenger is probably the weakest of the bunch, while also being very powerful. When he attacks, all villains you control gain flying, which could mean a very quick end to a game of Magic: The Gathering.

Honestly, this set has some incredible love for Blue/Black decks (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

However, my favorite card from the MTG x Spider-Man reveals has to be Behold the Sinister Six! While it is expensive, at 7 mana, it lets you bring back six creatures into play, each with a different name. While it’s amazing for this set and all of its legendaries, I’d love for this to see play in Commander, or other eternal sets.

Ad

The Green Goblin absolutely does not mess around. I can see a few uses for Prowler, as well (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This set also features other villains who would align themselves with versions of the Sinister Six, like the Green Goblin (Sinister Sixy-Six, Sinister Twelve), and Prowler. Normal Osborn // Green Goblin is a great Grixis creature, who starts off as an unblockable Blue creature. He can grow more powerful through Connive, or you can just transform him quickly into the Green Goblin.

Ad

Green Goblin makes spells cheaper to cast from the graveyard, and naturally has Flying/Menace. His ability, Goblin Formula makes nonland cards in your graveyard have Mayhem, and the Mayhem cost is equal to their mana cost.

If you discarded a card this turn, you can cast a spell from your graveyard using the Mayhem cost. It still has to follow its original casting rules though (IE: on the proper part of a turn). Prowler, Clawed Thief definitely helps Green Goblin decks, that’s for sure. When a Villain you control enters, you can Connive, which lets you draw, and discard.

Ad

MTG x Spider-Man set reveals an incredible version of Venom

I love graveyard recursion, so Eddie Brock // Venom, Lethal Protector is a big deal for me (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The MTG x Spider-Man set already has a few versions of Venom, but nothing quite like this one. I’d need to look up the rules on transforming characters, and if he’d be a three-color commander, technically. Either way, I’m a fan of Eddie Brock // Venom, Lethal Protector.

Ad

On his own, he’s a solid 3/3 for 3, that brings a creature with Mana Value 1 or less from the graveyard, and back into play. I think there are plenty of uses for that all on its own. Then, you can pay 3BRG to transform him into his alternate form.

His final form, if you will, is Venom, Lethal Protector. A 5/5 with Meance, Trample, and Haste, he’s a real threat. Whenever you attack with him, you can sacrifice another creature. Should you choose to, you draw X cards, and then you can put a permanent from your hand with Mana Value X or less into play.

Ad

X in this case, refers to the sacrificed creature’s mana value. You can get some truly heinous combos out of this, I think. It specifies permanent, so it could be just about anything.

Other interesting spoilers and reveals from MTG x Spider-Man

I think Spider-Man India could be a lot of fun in White/Green aggro decks, to get easy damage on the board (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

I wanted to highlight a few other cards as notable mentions. One of them is arguably one of the worst, most drawn-out stories in Spider-Man history, The Clone Saga. It’s, as you might imagine, a Saga card, too. Unlike the original storyline, this one doesn’t outstay its welcome by about two years.

Ad

Step 1: Surveil 3

Step 2: When you next cast a creature spell this turn, copy it, except the copy isn’t legendary

Step 3: Choose a card name. Whenever a creature with the chosen anime deals combat damage to a player this turn, draw a card

This could be amazing in token decks, or decks that feature tons of legendary creatures. You can get some serious value out of part 2, especially if you flicker it in and out of play a few times. I also wanted to highlight Spider-Man India, as a cool Green/White Spider-Man for the MTG set.

Ad

A 4/4 for 5, he can also be cast with Web-slinging 1GW, by paying that cost instead, and returning a tapped creature you control to your hand. His special ability, Pavitir’s Seva puts a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control, every time you cast a creature spell. It will also gain flying until end of turn, which is pretty nice bonus..

We talked about of villains of this MTG set earlier, and we’ve already seen J. Jonah Jameson, but what about the Daily Bugle Building? That’s a foe of Spider-Man’s, if you think about it. Either way, it’s a solid generic mana producer that can also produce mana of any color. In addition it has Smear Campaign, which makes a legendary creature gain Menace until the end of turn. However, you can only activate this as a Sorcery.

Ad

Honestly, this MTG x Spider-Man set is brimming with flavor. It has incredible alternate art/chase cards, tons of familiar faces, and references to popular (and not so popular) storylines. There’s a lot to love with this, and it makes me feel similar to how I did about the Final Fantasy set.

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.